PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper believes.

So does Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

The rest of us should too.

Since May 2 when he made his season debut after his remarkable recovery from offseason Tommy John surgery, Harper boasts a slash line of .301/.393/.423.

“I feel good,” Harper said after the Phillies lost to the Braves 4-2 Tuesday night. “Of course, the power numbers aren’t there. But I feel strong. I feel good. I feel like my at-bats have been good. I can always get better and improve. But, for where I’m at right now, I think I feel pretty good.”

Harper has hit just three home runs this season and none since May 25 when he hit a solo shot in an 8-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He hasn’t hit a home run at Citizens Bank Park since May 6 when he went deep against the Boston Red Sox.

“He’s hit the ball hard,” Thomson said Tuesday. “He hit the ball hard twice tonight. He’s just not getting the ball up in the air. But he will. He will. History tells us that.”

Harper began Wednesday with 19 hits in June, 15 of them singles. Opposing pitchers are throwing him more breaking balls than ever.

According to baseballsavant.com, Harper is batting .194 (12 for 62) against breaking pitches and .429 (27 for 63) against fastballs this season.

A perfect example of what Harper has been facing occurred in the eighth inning Tuesday. Harper stepped to the plate against Braves reliever Nick Anderson with a runner on and one out. A home run would have pulled the Phillies to within a run. Anderson threw Harper three straight curveballs. He swung and missed at each one.

“I get down 0-2 and I’m thinking he’s going to throw me a heater in that position,” Harper said. “Behind in the count, I sold out for the heater and swung at a (curveball) that went 54 feet.”

Of course, the last thing a player wants to do is to step to the plate and try to hit a home run.

“I just have to stay the course,” Harper said. “I can’t try to do it because if I try to do it, then I’m going to punch out and not get on base. I have to take my walks. I have to keep getting on base and having good days.”

Because of his elbow injury, Harper right now is confined to being the Phillies designated hitter. He hasn’t played a game in the field since April 16 of last season.

Harper continues to work at first base, but Thomson said Tuesday he doesn’t see Harper ready to play that position until at least after the All Star break. The manager didn’t want to hazard a guess to a date after the break.

“He’s made me a liar so many times,” Thomson said with a smile, “because he’s such a quick healer. I don’t know.”

As for right field, that sounds like next season. Harper did play catch from 120 feet Tuesday.

“I’m not even close to being there right now,” Harper said. “We threw 120 (feet) today for the first time. So, I mean, it feels good coming out. But I just don’t think we’re there right now.”

Once Harper returns to the field, it will give the Phillies lineup much more flexibility.

The Phillies began Wednesday with a 38-35 record. They started the day nine games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East and two games out of the third and final wildcard spot.

This is already Harper’s fifth season in Philadelphia. So far, he has more than lived up to his 13-year, $330 million contract.

“I’ve never really struggled with power in my career,” Harper said Tuesday. “I can say that. It’s not me talking great about myself. But I just feel like the power will come.”

There’s no reason for anybody to panic or worry. Harper hasn't made a wrong move since he came to Philadelphia. He deserves our faith and soon it will be rewarded with the ball clearing the fence and landing in the seats.