Phillies' Bryce Harper adds Hank Aaron Award to postseason honors. NL MVP could be next.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The awards keep coming for Bryce Harper.

In another precursor to potentially being named National League MVP, Harper and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Tuesday won the Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the best offensive player in each league.

"Hank was one of the titans of this sport and one of the most honorable people to play this great game," Harper said in a statement released by the Phillies. "To win the award that bears his name for a second time is truly humbling and I am honored."

Harper is the second Phillies player to win the award, joining Ryan Howard in 2006, his MVP season. Harper is a two-time winner, having claimed the honor with the Washington Nationals in 2015, when he also was crowned MVP.

The Hank Aaron Award, established in 1999, is voted on by a panel of eight Hall of Famers and online fan balloting. Each team nominated one player for consideration.

Harper led the majors with a .615 slugging percentage, 42 doubles, and a 1.044 on-base plus slugging. He batted .309 with 35 home runs and drew 100 walks. He emerged from a group of seven NL finalists, including Washington's Juan Soto and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., both of whom are finalists for the MVP award.