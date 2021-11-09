 Skip to main content
Phillies' Bryce Harper adds Hank Aaron Award to postseason honors. NL MVP could be next.
Phillies' Bryce Harper adds Hank Aaron Award to postseason honors. NL MVP could be next.

Phillies Braves Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper bats against the Braves during a Sept. 28 game in Atlanta. 

 John Bazemore, Associated Press

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The awards keep coming for Bryce Harper.

In another precursor to potentially being named National League MVP, Harper and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Tuesday won the Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the best offensive player in each league.

"Hank was one of the titans of this sport and one of the most honorable people to play this great game," Harper said in a statement released by the Phillies. "To win the award that bears his name for a second time is truly humbling and I am honored."

Harper is the second Phillies player to win the award, joining Ryan Howard in 2006, his MVP season. Harper is a two-time winner, having claimed the honor with the Washington Nationals in 2015, when he also was crowned MVP.

The Hank Aaron Award, established in 1999, is voted on by a panel of eight Hall of Famers and online fan balloting. Each team nominated one player for consideration.

Harper led the majors with a .615 slugging percentage, 42 doubles, and a 1.044 on-base plus slugging. He batted .309 with 35 home runs and drew 100 walks. He emerged from a group of seven NL finalists, including Washington's Juan Soto and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., both of whom are finalists for the MVP award.

The MVP, which is voted on by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, will be announced Nov. 18.

This marks the second significant award for Harper, who was also voted by fellow players as the NL's Outstanding Player.

"Bryce is a baseball historian and a true student of the game," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. "It is undoubtedly an incredible honor for him to win the award that bears Hank Aaron's name. I'm thrilled for Bryce as his extraordinary 2021 season continues to be recognized with awards, particularly one as special as this one."

