Phillies bring back Bobby Dickerson as infield coach
Phillies bring back Bobby Dickerson as infield coach

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday they hired Bobby Dickerson for a second stint as their infield coach.

The 56-year-old Dickerson served as Philadelphia’s infield coach in 2019. He spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres, serving as bench coach in 2020 and also as third base coach this past season.

“Bobby was highly recommended by our players who worked with him in 2019, they loved him,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said in a statement. “I saw firsthand the impact he had on the Orioles’ defense all those years and I believe he will be a huge addition to our staff.”

Dickerson spent 14 seasons (1993-97; 2010-18) with the Baltimore Orioles, first in player development (1993-97; 2010-12) and later as third base coach (2013-18).

