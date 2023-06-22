PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber stood ready to speak to the media as soon as the Phillies' clubhouse opened for post-game access Thursday afternoon.

For a player, that’s almost never a good sign.

Baseball’s unwritten clubhouse code says if you screw up, you’re readily available to answer questions. Hit a winning home run and there’s no rush. The media can wait for some quotes.

With two outs in the top of the 10th inning, Schwarber failed to catch a fly ball. It was the pivotal play as the Atlanta Braves broke open a tied game and beat the Phillies 5-1 before 39,570 fans on an unseasonably chilly at Citizens Bank Park. The National League East-leading Braves (48-26) have won nine straight and lead the third-place Phillies (38-36) by 10 games.

“It’s a play I should make, plain and simple” the left fielder said. “I don’t really know how (or) why. But I gotta catch it. The game is on me.”

The catch was not difficult. Braves hitter Austin Riley lofted a fly ball to shallow left field. Schwarber ran in, raised his glove and just missed it. The result was a two-run single.

“I feel like if I catch it, we can extend the game or we can win it in the 10th,” Schwarber said. "I saw it fine. Got to catch it.”

Kyle Schwarber botches it with two outs and the Braves score two 😳 pic.twitter.com/PnjXLiVFCv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2023

Schwarber, who at best is a decent fielder, has struggled more than ever in left field this season. He just does not appear comfortable or moving well, but he says he’s healthy.

“It’s baseball,” Schwarber said. “There’s going to be times you feel good and times you don’t feel good. You figure out a way to get it done. There’s been some plays I haven’t made. I feel like I made those plays in the past. I got to be able to make them. Trust me, I’m going to keep working on it.”

Schwarber was never supposed to be a full-time left fielder. He’s much better suited to be the designated hitter and an occasional fielder. But those plans had to be ripped up when Bryce Harper injured his elbow last season and could no longer play the field.

The deal with Schwarber is clear. The Phillies trade subpar defense for his offensive prowess.

"He's had some misplays," manager Rob Thomson said. "But you're certainly not going to take 20 home runs and his on-base (percentage) out of the lineup. That's still a plus."

But defensive miscues like Thursday’s are glaring. It clearly weighed on Schwarber afterwards.

“When you make a play and you feel like you lose the game, it doesn't make you feel good” he said.

Thursday’s game was played under gray skies with a first-pitch temperature of 65 degrees.

The Phillies wasted a super effort from starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who allowed two hits and no runs in six innings. Four of his final six outs came via strikeout. Nola has now pitched at least six innings in 13 straight starts, the current longest streak in the majors.

Braves starter Bryce Elder was better. He threw seven scoreless innings. The Phillies finished the game without an extra-base hit.

Scoreless after nine innings, the game turned in Atlanta’s favor in the top of the 10th.

It was 3-0 Atlanta after Schwarber’s dropped fly ball. Marcel Ozuna followed the miscue with a two run home run. The Braves were up 5-0 and many of the fans headed for the exits.

Those that stayed booed loudly when Schwarber grounded to first base to end the game.

OZUNA LONG GONE! It's a five spot for the Braves in the 10th pic.twitter.com/GnBT7iS71u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2023

The Phillies also lost to the Braves 4-2 Tuesday night. Philadelphia entered Tuesday having won 13 of its last 15 games. The Phillies had a chance to cut into the Braves' lead this week. Instead, the chances of winning the division are now slim at best.

The only good news is that the reeling New York Mets come to town for a three-game series starting Friday.

“It’s frustrating,” Schwarber said. “There’s not as many division games anymore. But what are you going to do? You have to be able to move on. We have another big series coming up. You go out there and be ready to play.”