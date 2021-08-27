Phillies' Brad Miller continues to struggle as Rhys Hoskins' replacement and other observations from 8-7 loss to Diamondbacks

At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Joe Girardi met with reporters in the Philadelphia Phillies' dugout and dropped a double-whammy. Rhys Hoskins may be out for the season (Hoskins later confirmed he is), and Zach Eflin had to be scratched from what was supposed to be his first start.

"It's been quite a day," Girardi said.

And it didn't get better for him once the sun went down.

With a chance to make hay on the division-leading Atlanta Braves, the Phillies got hit by another haymaker from the Diamondbacks, 8-7, at Citizens Bank Park. At 63-64, the Phillies dropped below .500 for the first time since Aug. 1 and were 5 1/2 games out of first place, their largest deficit since June 26.

"Big blows," infielder Brad Miller said of losing Hoskins and Eflin. "They're two of our guys that are a big part of this and huge contributors. To lose them is a blow. But nobody cares. The season's not going to stop. We've got to find a way."

The way forward, if there is one, is a soft September schedule. But then the Phillies have faced the worst team in the National League four times in the last 10 days and lost all four games.