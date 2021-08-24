Phillies announce significant front office changes

The Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system has not been good in recent years.

President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski took steps Tuesday to change that.

Effective immediately, Bryan Minniti and Scott Proefrock are out as assistant general managers. Both will serve as consultants for the 2022 season.

Josh Bonifay is out as director of player development. He has been offered a professional scouting position for 2022.

Jorge Velandia will oversee the Phillies’ player development system on an interim basis with the assistance of Dana Parks until a permanent replacement is hired.

Sal Agostinelli will continue to oversee international scouting and report directly to Velandia. Amateur scouting director Brian Barber will report directly to Dombrowski.

“Change is always difficult but sometimes necessary,” Dombrowski said. “I appreciate and respect Bryan, Scott and Josh for the contributions they have made to the organization, but I believe it is time to take our player development department in a new direction. These staffing changes will provide the opportunity to begin that process.”