Phillies announce significant front office changes

The Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system has not been good in recent years.
President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski took steps Tuesday to change that.
Effective immediately, Bryan Minniti and Scott Proefrock are out as assistant general managers. Both will serve as consultants for the 2022 season.
Josh Bonifay is out as director of player development. He has been offered a professional scouting position for 2022.
Jorge Velandia will oversee the Phillies’ player development system on an interim basis with the assistance of Dana Parks until a permanent replacement is hired.
Sal Agostinelli will continue to oversee international scouting and report directly to Velandia. Amateur scouting director Brian Barber will report directly to Dombrowski.
“Change is always difficult but sometimes necessary,” Dombrowski said. “I appreciate and respect Bryan, Scott and Josh for the contributions they have made to the organization, but I believe it is time to take our player development department in a new direction. These staffing changes will provide the opportunity to begin that process.”
Minniti was hired in November 2016. He was the director of player development and amateur scouting since September of 2017.
Proefrock joined the organization in November 2008. He briefly served as interim general manager following the 2015 season.
Bonifay was named to his position in October 2018.
The Phillies began Tuesday 63-61
Philadelphia began the day four games behind Atlanta in the National League East and five out in the wild card race.
The Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-51), Reading Fightin Phils (36-60), Jersey Shore BlueClaws (41-52) and Clearwater Threshers (41-50) all have losing records.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.