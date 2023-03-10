The Philadelphia Phillies had hoped 19-year-old rookie pitcher Andrew Painter would begin the season in the team’s starting rotation.

So much for the best laid plans of spring training baseball teams.

The Phillies announced Friday morning that Painter has a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain.

The rookie underwent an MRI on March 3. The Phillies delayed announcing results because Painter sought a second opinion from Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed a UCL sprain.

Both the Phillies medical staff and Dr. ElAttrache recommend Painter rest for four weeks from the date of injury and then begin a light tossing progression.

The news is somewhat alarming because a damaged or torn UCL often leads to Tommy John surgery. Some pitchers, however, are able to manage the injury and continue to pitch without the surgery that sidelines pitchers for a year or more.

Painter is considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He made on spring training start, throwing two innings on March 1 against the Minnesota Twins. He topped out at 99 mph on the radar gun.

Painter struck out 155 batters with 25 walks in 103 ⅔ minor league innings last season.

His injury means that Bailey Falter will probably begin the season as the Phillies fifth starter.