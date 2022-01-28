Phillies' Alec Bohm, and players like him, have already lost plenty due to MLB lockout

Within days of getting hired by the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting coach Kevin Long hopped on a flight to Clearwater, Florida, to meet Alec Bohm.

They tweaked Bohm's hand position and shortened his swing, adjustments designed to help him catch up to more fastballs and better use the whole field. By all accounts, the work was productive.

That was the third week of October. And given Long's proclivity for visiting players in the offseason and Bohm's importance to the Phillies' lineup, they almost certainly would have gotten together more often throughout the winter. Restoring Bohm's production to its promising 2020 levels after a sharp downturn last year is Long's biggest pet project.

Keep that in mind, then, the next time someone says that nothing has been lost yet in Major League Baseball's lockout.

It's true that the players won't miss a paycheck until opening day. Unsigned free agents will get contracts, eight- and nine-figure ones in many cases, once a new collective bargaining agreement is in place and the transaction freeze is lifted. The owners don't stand to lose money either, unless the work stoppage that they directed commissioner Rob Manfred to enact on Dec. 2 eats into the 162-game schedule.