Phillies add veteran with nearly 400 career saves to bullpen

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowksi reached back into his past to try to improve the team’s bullpen Friday night.

ESPN.COM was the first to report Friday that Philadelphia had signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Kimbrel, who is seventh on baseball’s career saves list with 394 saves, was once one of baseball’s premier closers. He saved 42 games for the 2018 Boston Red Sox, who won a World Series under Dombrowski’s leadership.

The 34-year-old Kimbrel has had a spotty record the past few seasons. He saved 22 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, but he was removed from the closer’s role at the end of the season and was not included on the Dodgers’ roster for their divisional playoff series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel saved just 13 games and had a 6.53 ERA for the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

His biggest issue has been a lack of velocity. His fastball averaged 95.8 mph last season compared to 97.2 in 2018 and a career high 98.5 in 2017, according to fangraphs.com.

Still, he’s a veteran presence in the bullpen and could fill the role played by Dave Roberston during the Phillies unexpected postseason run to the World Series. Robertson signed with the New York Mets last month.

Kimbrel is the Phillis latest high-profile signing this offseason. Philadelphia has signed free agent shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm.

Kimbrel joins a bullpen topped by Seranthony Dominguez. But Kimbrel could get the opportunity to close some games.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson chose last season to employ his top relievers in the highest-leveraged situations no matter what inning those situations came in.

That means Dominguez could pitch in the seventh or eighth innings of some games, opening up an opportunity in the ninth for another reliever.