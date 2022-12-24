Phillies add veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to bullpen

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowksi reached back into his past to try to improve the team’s bullpen Friday night.

The Athletic was first to report Friday that Philadelphia had signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million contract. The deal was not announced and team officials were unable to discuss it because it’s pending a physical.

Kimbrel, who is seventh on baseball’s career saves list with 394 saves, was once one of baseball’s premier closers. He saved 42 games for the 2018 Boston Red Sox, who won a World Series under Dombrowski’s leadership.

The 34-year-old Kimbrel has had a spotty record the past few seasons. He saved 22 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, but he was removed from the closer’s role at the end of the season and was not included on the Dodgers’ roster for their divisional playoff series against the San Diego Padres. He was 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA in 63 games.

Kimbrel saved just 13 games and had a 6.53 ERA for the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He had just two saves in 18 games in the shortened 2020 season. In 2021, he was stellar with the Cubs, saving 23 games and boasting a 0.49 ERA, but was traded to the crosstown White Sox where he had a 5.09 ERA and just one save.

Kimbrel's biggest issue has been a lack of velocity. His fastball averaged 95.8 mph last season compared to 97.2 in 2018 and a career high 98.5 in 2017, according to fangraphs.com. He combines that with a knee-buckling curveball.

Still, he’s a veteran presence in the bullpen and could fill the role played by Dave Roberston during the Phillies unexpected postseason run to the World Series. Robertson signed with the New York Mets last month.

Kimbrel is the Phillies' latest high-profile signing this offseason. Philadelphia signed shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm.

Kimbrel joins a bullpen topped by Seranthony Dominguez. But Kimbrel could get the opportunity to close some games.

That means Dominguez could pitch in the seventh or eighth innings of some games, opening up an opportunity in the ninth for another reliever.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson chose last season to employ his top relievers in the highest-leveraged situations no matter what inning those situations came in. That included Dominguez, Connor Brogdon, Corey Knebel, David Robertson and Zach Eflin.

Knebel, Brad Hand, Eflin, and Robertson were free agents. Eflin and Robertson signed with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets, respectively.

Extra innings: Only Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodríguez, John Franco and Billy Wagner have saved more games in their careers than Kimbrel. Rivera, Hoffman and Smith are in the Hall of Fame, and Rodriguez and Wagner are on this year's ballot.