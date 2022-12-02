 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillies add outfield depth

Jake Cave

By Michael McGarry

The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their outfield depth Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced.

Cave, 30, played in 54 games for the Minnesota Twins last season, batting .213 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 RBI, two steals and 17 runs scored. Cave started all three outfield positions last season.

The Orioles claimed Cave off waivers from the Twins in October.

The Phillies need outfielders because Bryce Harper isn’t expected to be able to play right field until the end of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow last month.

