Phillies acquire possible bullpen help

The Philadelphia Phillies continued to fine tune their roster as opening day approaches.
Philadelphia traded infielder Kervin Pichardo to the San Diego Padres for right-handed relief pitcher James Norwood on Wednesday morning.
Norwood, 28, spent most of last season in triple-A, striking out 71 batters in 44 2/3 innings. He made five scoreless relief appearances with the Padres.
Norwood was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the seventh round in 2014.
He has a 3.67 ERA in 28 big league appearances. Norwood will probably make the Phillies opening day roster as a reliever.
The Phillies have emphasized adding power arms under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. With a fastball that averages 97.1 mph, according to fangraphs.com, Norwood fits the profile.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.