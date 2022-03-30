Phillies acquire possible bullpen help

The Philadelphia Phillies continued to fine tune their roster as opening day approaches.

Philadelphia traded infielder Kervin Pichardo to the San Diego Padres for right-handed relief pitcher James Norwood on Wednesday morning.

Norwood, 28, spent most of last season in triple-A, striking out 71 batters in 44 2/3 innings. He made five scoreless relief appearances with the Padres.

Norwood was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the seventh round in 2014.

He has a 3.67 ERA in 28 big league appearances. Norwood will probably make the Phillies opening day roster as a reliever.

The Phillies have emphasized adding power arms under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. With a fastball that averages 97.1 mph, according to fangraphs.com, Norwood fits the profile.

