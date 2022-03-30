 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillies acquire possible bullpen help

Orioles Phillies Spring Baseball

Left-handed relief pitcher Brad Hand joined the Phillies as a free agent March 15. The Phillies are his seventh major league team.

 Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies continued to fine tune their roster as opening day approaches.

Philadelphia traded infielder Kervin Pichardo to the San Diego Padres for right-handed relief pitcher James Norwood on Wednesday morning.

Norwood, 28, spent most of last season in triple-A, striking out 71 batters in 44 2/3 innings. He made five scoreless relief appearances with the Padres.

Norwood was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the seventh round in 2014.

He has a 3.67 ERA in 28 big league appearances. Norwood will probably make the Phillies opening day roster as a reliever.

The Phillies have emphasized adding power arms under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. With a fastball that averages 97.1 mph, according to fangraphs.com, Norwood fits the profile. 

