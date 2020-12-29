Phillies acquire 25-year-old reliever in 3-team trade

The Phillies began to remake their historically bad bullpen Tuesday.
Philadelphia added reliever Jose Alvarado in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.
Alvarado, 25, struggled with injuries the past two seasons. The left-hander appeared in just nine regular-season games because of shoulder trouble this year.
If Alvarado can return to his 2018 form, he would be a big boost for the bullpen. Alvarado appeared in 70 games, striking out 80 and allowing 42 hits in 64 innings that season. Th 6-foot-2, 245-pound Alvarado relies primarily on a fastball that averages 98.4 mph.
The Phillies finished 28-32 last season, missing the postseason for the eighth straight year. Their bullpen was a big reason for their struggles. It had 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.
As part of the trade, the Phillies sent pitcher Garrett Cleavinger to the Dodgers. Los Angeles sent infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later to the Rays.
Cleavinger, 26, appeared made his MLB debut with the Phillies last season, allowing two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning against the New York Mets on Sept. 17.
BLM_ocean city.jpg
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
BLM.jpg
BLM_ Vineland.jpg
BLM_ Vineland2.jpg
BLM_ground.jpg
COVID_ beach.jpg
COVID_ vaccination.jpg
Basketball.jpg
COVID_AC.jpg
COVID_casinos.jpg
COVID_casinos2.jpg
COVID_casinos3.jpg
COVID_glove.jpg
COVID_playground.jpg
COVID_restaurant.jpg
COVID_school.jpg
COVID_stockton.jpg
COVID_store.jpg
COVID_testing.jpg
Election2020_boxes.jpg
Election2020_counting.jpg
food drive.jpg
football.jpg
football2.jpg
Graduation.jpg
Isaias2.jpg
Isaias3.jpg
parade.jpg
rally.jpg
rally2.jpg
rally3.jpg
Hammontonn FB
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.