Phillies acquire 25-year-old reliever in 3-team trade
Phillies acquire 25-year-old reliever in 3-team trade

The Phillies began to remake their historically bad bullpen Tuesday.

Philadelphia added reliever Jose Alvarado in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Alvarado, 25, struggled with injuries the past two seasons. The left-hander appeared in just nine regular-season games because of shoulder trouble this year.

If Alvarado can return to his 2018 form, he would be a big boost for the bullpen. Alvarado appeared in 70 games, striking out 80 and allowing 42 hits in 64 innings that season. Th 6-foot-2, 245-pound Alvarado relies primarily on a fastball that averages 98.4 mph.

The Phillies finished 28-32 last season, missing the postseason for the eighth straight year. Their bullpen was a big reason for their struggles. It had 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.

As part of the trade, the Phillies sent pitcher Garrett Cleavinger to the Dodgers. Los Angeles sent infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later to the Rays.

Cleavinger, 26, appeared made his MLB debut with the Phillies last season, allowing two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning against the New York Mets on Sept. 17.

