Phillies' Aaron Nola roughed up in 5th, Padres tie series

SAN DIEGO — Austin Nola shook his brother Aaron and the rest of the Philadelphia Phillies wide awake Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia’s dream of a quick, easy and clean trip to the World Series was over.

This National League Championship Series is going to be messy and a grind.

The San Diego Padres scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth innings en route to an 8-5 win in Game 2 of the NLCS before 44,607 fans at Petco Park. The best-of-seven series is tied at a game apiece with Game 3 scheduled for 7:37 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia.

The Padres pounded Phillies starter Aaron Nola for seven hits and six runs in 4⅔ innings.

“It’s not the best case. It’s not the worst case,” Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber said of the series being tied. “We took away their home-field advantage. We’ll see who can win three games first. This was a grinder of a game. Tip your cap to them. That’s what you’re going to see in a longer series. It’s always going to go one way or the right way.”

Austin, the Padres' catcher and Aaron's older brother, turned the momentum in the Padres' favor in the fifth. With one out, the No. 9 hitter lined an 0-2 sinker into right field for a single. Wednesday was the first time in postseason history two brothers faced each other in an at-bat.

Plenty of big San Diego hits followed. Juan Soto hit an 0-2 RBI double off Aaron Nola. Brandon Drury knocked in two runs with a bases-loaded single off Phillies reliever Brad Hand.

When Aaron Nola struggles, he often gives up two-strike hits.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. "I want to go out, put up zeros and go deep into the game as I can for these guys. The good thing is this is a seven-game series, and we’re headed back home.”

Game 2 was played under brilliant sunshine with a game-time temperature of 92 degrees because of the Santa Ana winds, which bring clear skies and hot temperatures to southern California.

Before the fifth inning, the Phillies appeared on the verge of taking control of the series.

Philadelphia began Wednesday 6-1 in the playoffs. The good karma the Phillies have had for the entire postseason was never more evident than in the top of the second when they took advantage of a bloop hit, a flare over the shortstop’s head, a broken bat single and fly ball lost in the sun by Soto in right field to build a 4-0 lead.

The Phillies had Aaron Nola on the mound, who had allowed just one unearned run in 12⅔ innings in his previous two postseason starts.

What could go wrong?

The first sign that Nola wasn’t his usual self came in the bottom of the second when he gave up back-to-back home runs to Drury and Josh Bell.

In a postseason where so much had gone right for the Phillies, it was shocking to see things fall apart in the fifth.

“They were hitting the fastball pretty well,” Nola said. “A couple of missed locations, a couple of them were decent pitches they were just on them.”

For the Phillies, the loss conjured up the ghosts of past playoff failures. The defeat was similar to Game 2 of the 2011 National League Division Series, which was the last time the Phillies were in the postseason before this year.

The Phillies also won Game 1 of that 2011 series and led the second game 4-0 with ace pitcher Cliff Lee on the mound. But the lead slipped away and St. Louis rallied to win 5-4 and eventually take the series.

The big difference between this year and 2011 is that the Phillies were on the road for games three and four.

Games three, four and five of the NLCS will be played this weekend at Citizens Bank Park. Game 3 will match Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.38 ERA) of the Padres against Ranger Suarez (0-0, 270 ERA) of the Phillies. That’s advantage San Diego, however.

The Phillies chose to fly back East on Wednesday night rather than stay overnight in California.

“We’re pumped,” Schwarber said. “We’re excited to get back.”

All season long the Phillies have shown their resiliency. It’s been their best trait. They’ll get another chance Friday, and they've been in this position before this postseason.

“We went into Atlanta (in the National League Division Series), won the first one, lost the second one,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Disappointing game. We had a day off and came back home in front of 46,000 raucous people and played really well.”