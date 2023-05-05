PHILADELPHIA — Just about everybody connected to baseball has a player they grew up idolizing.

For Bryce Harper, that guy was retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

For Masataka Yoshida, that guy was Bryce Harper.

Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox began a three-game series against the Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Yoshida, who is in his first season with Boston, has been one of the best stories of the season so far. The Japanese outfielder began Friday batting .317 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

Yoshida looks up to Harper so much so that he named his French bulldog Harper.

“To be able to have that impact on other people is pretty cool,” Harper said. “It’s a very humbling situation. He’s been able to come here and have major success, especially in that market, Boston. Everyone knows how tough it is up there.”

Harper and Yoshida share the same agent, Scott Boras. The players had not met yet, although it’s bound to happen sometime this weekend.

Hopefully, it goes smoother than one of the first times Harper met his idols. He recalled wanting to watch the Yankees take batting practice before they played the Washington Nationals in a spring training game.

“My first spring training, I was 17 or 18, I actually got in trouble for watching (the Yankees) BP (batting practice),” Harper said. “They told me to go inside. The Nationals did. Instead of watching some of the greatest players in the world, they told me to go inside. It didn’t make sense to me. It was pretty crazy.”

Stop the clock

Harper took another step in his amazing return from offseason Tommy John surgery with his first home game Friday night.

Harper won’t have to worry about the pitch clock in his first at-bat.

The sold-out crowd was expected to give him a standing ovation. The Phillies asked baseball not to start the clock during the applause. The commissioner’s office granted the request.

“That will be good,” Harper said. “I’m going to enjoy that for a second. (Phillies general manager) Sam Fuld told me, ‘You better enjoy it because that will be the only time in the next 10 years they will give you time. It’s going to be pretty cool.”

Rotation update

Matt Strahm is headed back to the bullpen.

The Phillies signed him in the offseason as a reliever, but injuries forced him into the starting rotation where he performed well.

Strahm was 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in six starts. But the Phillies want to manage his workload. He has already thrown 26 ⅔ innings this season. He threw 44 ⅔ innings all of last season.

“He has pitched well,” Thomson said. “But he hasn’t had many innings in the last couple of years. We don’t want him to break.”

The Phillies will be off Monday, and Thomson announced that Aaron Nola would start Tuesday and Zack Wheeler on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ranger Suarez, who has been out since the season started with elbow trouble, is expected to rejoin the rotation after making his third and final minor league rehab start Sunday.

Hoffman promoted

The Phillis added an intriguing arm to the bullpen when they promoted Jeff Hoffman from Triple-A on Thursday.

“He’s going to be a one1 to two-inning type of guy,” Thomson said. “Big power stuff, 97-98, good slider. He’s had some walks in Triple-A. That’s one of the concerns, but we like the arm. We like the power.”

Hoffman, 30, was once a big-time prospect with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays drafted him with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2014 draft.

Hoffman has appeared in 134 games, 50 of them starts, with the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. He is 15-21 with a 5.68 ERA.

The Phillies signed him in the offseason. He appeared in nine games this season at Triple-A and hit 99 mph on the radar gun but struggled with his control, walking seven in nine innings.

Hoffman did impress when he pitched live batting practice against Harper last month. Thomson said Hoffman’s slider was especially impressive that day.

“That’s one of the reasons we brought him in (to pitch to Harper),” Thomson said. “Get our eyes on him. You can watch tape and see some reports, but until you see it in person."