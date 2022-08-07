Pete Rose makes controversial visit to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA - Pete Rose returned to a Philadelphia baseball stadium Sunday for the first time since he was player/manager of the Cincinnati Reds in 1989.

The visit was not without controversy.

Rose, 81, was at Citizens Bank Park as part of the Phillies celebration of its 1980 World Series winning team.

Baseball banned Rose in August 1989 for betting on the game.

The Phillies were set to induct Rose into their Wall of Fame in 2017 but that was canceled after it was revealed that Rose had a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

After a morning photo session with the 1980 team, a female reporter Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer approached Rose and asked him what he would say to people who said his appearance Sunday sends a negative message to women.

““No, I’m not here to talk about that,” Rose said. “Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.”

Rose is baseball’s career hit leader with 4,256 career hits.

Rose signed with the Phillies in 1979 as a free agent. The four-year, $3.2 million contract made him the highest paid player in team sports at the time.

The Phillies had won three straight National League East titles from 1976-78 but had not won or reached the World Series.

After missing the postseason in 1979, Rose led the Phillies to the 1980 title. Many of the Phillies on that team said Rose taught the team how to win.