Paging Seranthony Dominguez: Phillies blow lead and lose as closer rehabilitates in triple-A

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies closer Seranthony Dominguez threw a scoreless inning in a rehabilitation assignment for the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night.

Dominguez can’t get back to Philadelphia soon enough.

Phillies reliever Dave Robertson allowed two runs to blow a save in the top of the ninth as the Miami Marlins rallied to beat Philadelphia 6-5 before 19,073 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

The loss was a costly one. The Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader from the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Philadelphia (75-62) begins Friday 2.5 games in front of the Brewers for the final National League wild-card spot. The Phillies haven’t made the playoffs since 2011.

“They’re all frustrating,” interim manager Rob Thomson said of the loss. “We won the series. It would have been nice to sweep. We just have to keep moving forward.”

Dominguez, who has nine saves with a 1.64 ERA, has been out since Aug. 17 with right triceps tendinitis.

The Phillies bullpen has struggled without him.

Robertson, the defacto closer, is 1-2 in three September appearances with a 7.38 ERA and six hits allowed in 3 ⅔ innings.

Robertson had help blowing Thursday’s save. With the Phillies up 5-4, he allowed a leadoff double to Garrett Cooper. Joey Wendle then hit a ground ball that rolled under the glove of first baseman Rhys Hoskins and into right field to allow the tying run to score. Hoskins charged the ball. Thomson said Hoskins might have been too aggressive.

“I was just trying to get a sure hop,” Hoskins said. “I didn’t get it obviously. Where I was positioned on the field I thought that was my best chance to get a good hop.”

One batter afer Hoskins' error, Brian Anderson knocked in the winning run with a seeing-eye single through the right side of the infield.

Robertson, 37, did strike out the side to limit the damage. He says he feels fine. But he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missed all of 2020. His cutter averaged 91.8 mph Thursday down from a season-average of 93.2 mph.

“This is what you play baseball for - the playoff push,” Robertson said. “I felt good enough to get the job done. The lead-off double sucks. Tough to dig yourself out of that one. Made some good pitches, a little bit of bad luck. It’s a blown game, a game we should have won.”

Thomson said the Phillies would speak with Dominguez on Friday. In his rehab outing, Dominguez walked the first two hitters on nine pitches but then responded with a strikeout and a double play. Thomson said Dominguez’ s velocity was between 98-100 mph.

‘We’re going to find out (Friday) where exactly he is,” Thompson said. “How he feels confidence wise. We’ll make a determination from there.”

What made Thursday’s loss so frustrating was before the ninth inning, it was the Marlins who had appeared to gift the Phillies a win.

Marlins center fielder JJ Bleday dropped a sure catch for the final out of the fifth inning. One batter later, Alec Bohm hit a two-run triple to give Philadelphia a one-run lead that held up until the top of the ninth.

The loss was also frustrating because the Phillies were on the verge of beating Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, one of the game’s best pitchers.

The Phillies have been resilient all season. That trait will be tested again after Friday’s loss. Philadelphia begins a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

“You have to show up tomorrow and do the same thing we’ve been doing all year,” Bohm said. “We’re not going to look back and say, ‘Aw, if we did this or we did that.’ We just move on to the next one and go get another win tomorrow.”