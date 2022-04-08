Opening day entirely different experience for 2 young Phillies outfielders

PHILADELPHIA — On one side of the Phillies' clubhouse Friday morning, Simon Muzziotti couldn’t believe he was here for opening day.

Across the way, Mickey Moniak simply said life is not fair.

Before the Phillies hosted the Oakland Athletics in the season opener Friday afternoon, they put Moniak on the 10-day injured list with a broken right hand and promoted Muzziotti from Double-A to take his place.

Moniak would have started in center field Friday after hitting six home runs in spring training. Instead, Matt Vierling was the center fielder.

Moniak’s injury happened Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch during what was scheduled to be his final spring training at-bat. He is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

“It (stinks),” Moniak said. “Going through having a good spring and feeling ready for the season and then having that happen the last game of spring is something you never hope for. (Thursday) I took some time to process, take a step back and let the emotions flow through. Now it’s time to figure out what I need to do to make this hand right.”

Initial X-rays taken Wednesday were negative. But Moniak’s hand was bruised, and he had trouble picking up a bat Thursday. The Phillies' medical staff sent him for a CAT scan that revealed the break.

“I was hopeful that it was just a bone bruise,” Moniak said.

The injury continued what so far has been a frustrating career for Moniak.

The Phillies selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. But the 23-year-old’s progress through the minor leagues was slow. Moniak worked with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long and adjusted his wing. He appeared ready to break through.

“The last six years, a lot of ups and downs,” Moniak said. “A lot of learning moments … that I can look back on and draw upon in a situation like this. Life’s not fair. You’re going to have your ups and downs. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. The only thing to do now is move forward.”

Muzziotti is as fortunate as Moniak is unlucky. He went 3 for 8 in spring training and was promoted because he was one of the few outfielders in the minor leagues already on the 40-man roster. That means Philadelphia could replace Moniak with one move instead of two.

Muzziotti, 23, was in a hotel in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Thursday preparing to play for the Double-A Fightin Phils when he got the call to head to Philadelphia.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was like, ‘Is this for real.’”

After hearing from the Phillies, Muzziotti immediately called his parents.

“My mom couldn’t believe it,” he said. “My dad just started screaming.”

Muzziotti’s presence in Philadelphia is even more remarkable considering he barely played any competitive baseball the past two seasons.

He played just 20 minor league games last season because he was stuck in his native Venezuela because of visa issues.

There were no minor league seasons in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I want to be available every day,” Muzziotti said. “I’m going to try and prepare to be an everyday player.”

Before Friday’s game, Muzziotti said he was nervous about taking part in the opening day pregame ceremonies.

If he was nervous for pregame introductions, imagine what he’ll feel like before playing in an actual game.

Manager Joe Girardi said the Phillies have no choice but to give Muzziotti a chance because Philadelphia begins the season with 23 games in 24 days.

“When you play 23 out of 24 days, you can't run one guy out there the whole time,” Girardi said. “I'm sure there's a lot of anticipation (for Muzziotti), but I'll let him know which day he's going out there. It’s going to be normal (for him) to be nervous. If (he) weren’t nervous, I’d be more worried.”

