On the hook: Angels' Trout still fantasy commish, for now

NEW YORK — Mike Trout’s future, he admits, is very much in doubt.

Not as a baseball great. As the commissioner of a fantasy football league that’s suddenly gotten a lot of attention.

“Am I going to resign? I haven’t made that decision,” the Los Angeles Angels star said Wednesday, laughing.

“But every commissioner I know always get booed,” the three-time American League MVP said.

The bizarre saga began last Friday when Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham slapped San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson before a game. Pham later said it was over a fantasy football dispute, and he was suspended three games by Major League Baseball.

This week, Pham added another strange twist when he said Trout ran their football loop.

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports.”

Trout, a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan and 2009 Millville High School graduate, said he’s tried to tamp down the beef.

“I talked to Tommy, I talked to Joc, everybody that was part of it,” Trout said before the Angels played at Yankee Stadium. “Just passionate about fantasy football.”

Pederson claimed Pham blamed him for cheating by making an illegal move with an injured reserve spot, costing the Reds player significant money.

Trout said he wasn’t going to referee that one in public.

“It’s in the past,” the three-time AL MVP said, adding, “it’s a legendary fantasy football league, for sure.”

“It’s just one of those things, everybody’s competitive. Everybody loves fantasy football. Who doesn’t?” he said.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.