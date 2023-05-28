Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in three runs with four hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta's seven-run first inning, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Sunday night to split the four-game series.

Matt Olson hit a pair of two-run homers for Atlanta, and Spencer Strider became the fastest pitcher in modern history to reach 100 strikeouts in a season.

Acuña hit a run-scoring triple in the fifth before Olson's second homer to center. Acuña had two singles in the first when the Braves sent 11 batters to the plate, collected seven hits and opened a 7-0 lead. Led by Acuña and Olson, who had three hits, the Braves set a season high with 20 hits.

Strider (5-2) struck out nine while pitching six innings of two-run ball. The right-hander fired a called third strike past Nick Castellanos for the first out of the fourth, giving him 100 strikeouts in 61 innings and topping Jacob deGrom's 61 2/3 innings in 2021 as the fastest to 100 in the modern era.

Olson followed Acuña's leadoff single with a 464-foot homer to right-center. Austin Riley added another homer before Ozzie Albies and Acuña had two-run singles in the long first inning.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and left fielder Kyle Schwarber each committed an error on a grounder by Orlando Arcia, setting up two unearned runs in the inning.

Michael Harris II celebrated the one-year anniversary of his major league debut by robbing Schwarber of a homer with a leaping catch at the center-field wall in the second. As Harris shook his head to say "No!" after coming down with the ball on the warning track, Strider pumped his fist in approval on the mound.

Strider walked Kody Clemens to open the third. Brandon Marsh followed with a two-run homer for the Phillies' first hit. Schwarber hit a two-run homer off Collin McHugh in the seventh.

Phillies right-hander Dylan Covey (0-1), claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 20, didn't make it through the first inning. Covey allowed seven runs, five earned, and six hits, including the homers by Olson and Riley.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Alex Bohm was held out with hamstring tightness. ... LHP José Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) threw the bullpen session originally scheduled for Saturday. Manager Rob Thomson said there was no report that Alvarado, who was placed on the injured list on May 10, had any difficulty.

SOROKA RETURN EXPECTED

Right-hander Michael Soroka was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, raising expectations he will be recalled to start Atlanta's game at Oakland on Monday night. Manager Brian Snitker said he expected to announce rotation plans for the series following Sunday night's game.

Soroka would be making his first start in the majors since Aug. 3, 2020, against the New York Mets when he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon. Following a setback which required a follow-up surgery, he suffered another tear of the same Achilles tendon midway through the 2021 season.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Following an off day, LHP Ranger Suárez (0-1, 9.82 ERA) is scheduled to face Mets RHP Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94 ERA) in Tuesday night's opener of a three-game series in New York.

Braves: Soroka is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett. He allowed a combined four hits and two runs over 10 2/3 innings in his last two starts. RHP Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA in 2022) is scheduled to make his 2023 debut for Oakland as he returns from a finger injury.

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Stott 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .168 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .266 Clemens 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Marsh cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .273 Sosa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Totals 32 4 6 4 3 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 4 3 0 1 .333 Olson 1b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .236 Riley 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267 Murphy c 5 0 3 0 0 0 .290 Ozuna dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .237 a-Pillar ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Albies 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .255 Arcia ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .315 Harris II cf 4 3 1 0 0 0 .180 Totals 44 11 20 11 0 4

Philadelphia 002 000 200—4 6 3 Atlanta 700 030 10x—11 20 0

a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.

E—Turner (7), Schwarber (2), Sosa (6). LOB—Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 10. 2B—Stott (10), Castellanos (18), Realmuto (14), Rosario (9). 3B—Acuña Jr. (1). HR—Marsh (5), off Strider; Schwarber (13), off McHugh; Olson (15), off Covey; Riley (10), off Covey; Olson (16), off Brogdon. RBIs—Marsh 2 (22), Schwarber 2 (27), Olson 4 (41), Riley 2 (28), Albies 2 (34), Acuña Jr. 3 (30). SB—Harris II (5). CS—Acuña Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 3 (Marsh 2, Harper); Atlanta 6 (Arcia, Rosario 2, Ozuna, Harris II 2). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 5; Atlanta 4 for 14.

Runners moved up—Olson. GIDP—Clemens, Murphy.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Stott, Clemens); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Olson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey, L, 0-1 2-3 6 7 5 0 0 30 9.53 Hoffman 2 4 0 0 0 1 41 0.93 Marte 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 27 9.64 Brogdon 1 3 3 3 0 0 18 3.38 Strahm 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 3.13 Vasquez 2 3 1 1 0 2 38 1.48

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strider, W, 5-2 6 2 2 2 1 9 102 2.97 McHugh 1 3 2 2 1 0 21 3.54 Rodríguez 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Hoffman 2-2, Marte 2-0. HBP—Vasquez (Harris II). WP—Vasquez.

Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Beck.

T—2:52. A—43,109 (41,149).