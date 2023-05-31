Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The offseason is a time for change.

Teams make roster and coaching moves.

Press conferences are held. Everyone smiles. Optimism abounds.

If only it was that easy.

This week, the Philadelphia 76ers made a move they hope will elevate them to the NBA championship.

The Philadelphia Phillies made a move last winter they hoped would lead to a World Series title.

Both moves show just how hard it is to build a championship team.

Let’s start with the 76ers. They reportedly hired Nick Nurse as their new head coach this week.

Solid decision.

There is no debating Nurse’s coaching chops. He guided the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship.

But does his hiring make the 76ers any better than when they lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics over two weeks ago?

No, and that’s nothing against Nurse.

The 76ers do not have a coaching problem. They have a roster problem.

The team has been unable to advance past the second round of the NBA playoffs the past five years because they struggle to score in the closing minutes of critical postseason games.

They lack a player who, when all else fails, can create shots for himself and his teammates.

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s top players, but he doesn’t pass well enough. And unless your name is Nikola Jokic, it’s tough for a team to rely on a center to create offense.

James Harden can create offense early in a playoff series, but for whatever reason he has struggled in his career in games 6 and 7.

Tyrese Maxey may have the potential to be that third star that Philadelphia needs. Nurse is known for player development, so maybe he can elevate Maxey’s game.

But until the 76ers have a player who can create offense in clutch playoff situations, the early-round postseason losses will continue, no matter who’s the coach.

If Maxey can’t play that role, Philadelphia must shake up the roster to find that missing player.

Time is not on the 76ers side. Embiid turns 30 next season.

One thing is for certain. The upcoming 76ers season — like this one — will not begin until the second round of the playoffs start next May.

As for the Phillies, they signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the offseason.

The shortstop is going to be fine eventually. But it’s time to accept Turner just might not be fine this season.

He began Wednesday with an offensive slash line of .240/.285/.378.

Sometimes, great players have down seasons.

Turner’s situation compares to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was traded to New York in 2021 and signed a 10-year, $341 million contract.

In his first season, Lindor batted .230 with just 63 RBIs. The next season in 2022, Lindor batted .270 with 107 RBIs.

For those of you arguing that it’s early and Turner has plenty of time to turn it round, it’s later than you think.

Turner’s career average is .298. To reach that number this season in the same number of at-bats he had in 2022, Turner would have to bat .328 the rest of the way. That’s what he hit when he led the National League in batting in 2021.

Turner averages 23 home runs, 81 RBIs and 43 stolen bases.

He currently has five home runs, 15 RBIs and seven stolen bases. To finish with his average totals, Turner would have to perform at an MVP-type level.

If he does that, the Phillies might just win the National League East.

But he’s running out of time to recover.

Offseason moves need to be judged in the sunlight of the regular season.