Odubel Herrera bunt helps Phillies snap losing streak; Phillies most likely say goodbye to Vince Velasquez

"I was ready to hit," Herrera said. "I saw the third baseman at shortstop, and said, 'This is a good time to bunt' because he was so far away."

The left-handed Herrera bunted the first pitch he saw. The ball rolled down the third-base line, past McMahon and into shallow left field. Two runs scored, and Herrera ended up at second base.

"It's not something you draw up," Girardi said. "He saw it. He took advantage, and it added up to two runs. Little things add up to big things in this game."

Once Philadelphia had the lead, the mood in the ballpark became much more festive.

The fans chanted “MVP, MVP” after Bryce Harper blasted his 31st home run of the season 435 feet over the centerfield fence and into the Phillies bullpen in the bottom of the seventh.

But on this night it was Herrera taking advantage of what the defense gave him that was the difference in the game.

"It's the kind of stuff we need," Wheeler said.

EXTRA INNINGS: The Phillies designated starting pitcher Vince Velasquez for assignment before Saturday night’s game.

The enigmatic Velasquez had one of the most frustrating careers in Phillies history.