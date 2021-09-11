Odubel Herrera bunt helps Phillies snap losing streak; Phillies most likely say goodbye to Vince Velasquez

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies needed something unexpected to go right Saturday night.
How about a bunt that leaves the bat with a 36.4 mph exit velocity and turns into a two-run double?
Odubel Herrera and the Phillies were the beneficiaries of that scenario in the fourth inning. The quirky play propelled Philadelphia to a much-needed 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies before 23,232 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
"I don't think anybody expected it," Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said, "except for Odubel."
The victory ended Philadelphia’s four-game losing streak. Wheeler struck out eight, including the 1,000th of his career, and allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings to earn his 13th win. The Phillies (72-70) continue to linger in the National League East race. They will begin Sunday no worse than 4.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves.
Saturday’s game came after Girardi expressed frustration with the way the Phillies were playing after Friday night’s 11-2 loss to Colorado.
Philadelphia needed a mood changer and Herrera’s bunt did exactly that.
He stepped to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, two outs and Philadelphia up 1-0. The Rockies were shifted toward the right side of the infield. Third baseman Ryan McMahon was at shortstop.
"I was ready to hit," Herrera said. "I saw the third baseman at shortstop, and said, 'This is a good time to bunt' because he was so far away."
The left-handed Herrera bunted the first pitch he saw. The ball rolled down the third-base line, past McMahon and into shallow left field. Two runs scored, and Herrera ended up at second base.
"It's not something you draw up," Girardi said. "He saw it. He took advantage, and it added up to two runs. Little things add up to big things in this game."
Once Philadelphia had the lead, the mood in the ballpark became much more festive.
The fans chanted “MVP, MVP” after Bryce Harper blasted his 31st home run of the season 435 feet over the centerfield fence and into the Phillies bullpen in the bottom of the seventh.
But on this night it was Herrera taking advantage of what the defense gave him that was the difference in the game.
"It's the kind of stuff we need," Wheeler said.
EXTRA INNINGS: The Phillies designated starting pitcher Vince Velasquez for assignment before Saturday night’s game.
The enigmatic Velasquez had one of the most frustrating careers in Phillies history.
Velasquez, who was 3-6 with a 5.95 ERA this season, had currently been pitching in triple-A on a rehab assignment. He was put on the injured list Aug. 2 with a blister on his right middle finger.
Velasquez’s career began with great promise in 2016. In just his second Philadelphia start, he struck out 16 in a 3-0, complete-game win over the San Diego Padres.
But Velasquez never again came close to fulfilling the potential he showed that day. The 29-year-old was 30-40 with a 4.93 ERA during his Phillies tenure.
If Velasquez passes through waivers unclaimed, he can either accept a demotion to the minor leagues or elect to become a free agent.
It is likely he would choose the second option. There is bound to be a big league team that believes it can turn Velasquez around.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
