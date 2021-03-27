Odúbel Herrera homers, makes late push for Phillies roster spot after Roman Quinn falls ill

Odúbel Herrera made a late push Saturday for the Philadelphia Phillies' starting job in center field while the apparent leader in the race missed his second-straight game with what the team believes is food poisoning.

Herrera went 3 for 4 with a 394-foot homer in a 9-8 Grapefruit League loss to the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.

Roman Quinn has the best numbers this spring in the center-field race, but an illness has kept him out of the lineup for two straight days. The Phillies hope he can play Sunday.

There are just two spring games left before Thursday's season opener. Time is running thin, but Herrera's day could boost his chances.

"It can definitely help," manager Joe Girardi said. "But again, we'll sit down and talk in the next day or so and then we'll make our decision and live with it. Again, I'm going to say it: It's not the final decision for the whole year. It's the decision for opening day."

Herrera jumped on Julio Teheran's first-pitch sinker in the first inning for a homer to right center. Herrera jumped Teheran's first-pitch again in the fourth, driving a changeup for a double to left.