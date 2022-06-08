Oakcrest grad Cody Stashak to have season-ending surgery

Cody Stashak's season is over.

The Minnesota Twins right-handed relief pitcher and 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second straight season Stashak will end the season on the injured list. He landed on the 60-day IL last June with a left back disk injury and didn't pitch the remainder of the season.

Stashak, 28 began this season on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis and made his season debut April 17.

Stashak was 3-0 with a 4.11 ERA in 10 games this season. In 15 1/3 innings, he gave up 16 hits, walked none and struck out 14. He made his last appearance May 21.

Stashak went on the 15-day injured list May 22 with a right shoulder impingement. But further tests revealed more issues with his shoulder.

This is Stashak's fourth major league season. In 55 career games, including one start, he is 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 72 innings.

Stashak, who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University, made his MLB debut in 2019. The Twins selected him in the 13th round (380th overall) in the 2015 MLB Draft.

