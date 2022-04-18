Oakcrest grad Cody Stashak makes season debut for Minnesota Twins

Relief pitcher Cody Stashak returned from a rehab assignment to make his season debut for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Stashak got the final two outs of the eighth inning in the Twins' 8-1 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. He allowed three hits and two earned runs, and he struck out one. Facing five batters, he threw 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes.

The 27-year-old Oakcrest High School graduate started the year on the Twins’ 10-day injured list and was assigned Thursday to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the rehab assignment. He had been dealing with right biceps tendinitis.

Stashak spent most of last season on the injured list with a left back disc injury. He was 0-0 with a 6.89 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 15 major league games. He pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints with the triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Stashak has played in 45 major-league games since 2019, posting a 1-1 record and 4.47 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. In 125 career minor-league games, he is 28-15 with a 3.13 ERA and 384 strikeouts in 377 innings. He was selected in the 13th round (380th overall) in the 2015 draft by the Twins.

