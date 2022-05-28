 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CODY STASHAK UPDATE

Oakcrest alumnus Cody Stashak on Minnesota Twins' injured list with shoulder impingement

  • 0

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak is on the 15-day injured list.

Stashak, 27, a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate, went on the IL last Sunday with a right shoulder impingement. He is 3-0 with a 4.11 ERA in 10 games this season. In 15 1/3 innings, he has given up 16 hits, walked none and struck out 14.

In his most recent appearance, on May 21, Stashak pitched a perfect ninth inning in the Twins’ 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. He struck out Dairon Blanco on a full count to end the game. Stashak threw 10 of his 18 pitches for strikes.

Stashak, who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University, made his MLB debut in 2019.

— Press staff reports

+4 
Minnesota Twins 2022 Baseball

Stashak

— Press staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News