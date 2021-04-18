Nola finishes what he starts, Phillies shuts out Cards 2-0

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola is aware of the debate.
He might be the Phillies' No. 1 starter, but is he a true ace?
On Sunday, Nola earned the first nine-inning shutout of his career when Philadelphia beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 before 10,842 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Put that performance down as a check in the "ace" column.
Nola, who before Sunday had never thrown a pitch in the ninth inning, struck out 10 and allowed just two hits. He threw 109 pitches, including just seven in the ninth. Nola retired 19 of the last 20 Cardinals he faced.
“It went by quicker than I thought,” Nola said. “The fans were loud in the ninth inning. That was pretty cool.”
Nola got all the offensive support he needed from Bryce Harper, who went 3 for 3.
Harper quickly erased any concern that might have been raised when he missed Saturday’s 9-4 loss with lower back stiffness.
In the bottom of the first inning, the left-handed Harper pulled a 91.5 mph sinker from John Gant 425 feet into the second deck in right field for a home run that gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.
“That was a rip,” Nola said.
Harper is now 4 for 6 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in his last two games.
But Sunday belonged to Nola. He was making the 143rd start of his career. Nola had struggled in his past two outings, allowing 13 hits in nine innings.
He was sharp from the start Sunday. The Cardinals swung and missed at 18% of his pitches.
“He had command of everything today,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I always feel when he has command of his fastball he’s a really tough at-bat.”
Fans gave Nola a standing ovation when he struck out Austin Dean swinging to end the eighth inning.
Girardi said there was no doubt Nola was headed back out to try for the complete-game shutout. If necessary, Nola said, he was prepared to lobby Girardi for a chance to pitch the ninth, when he would face the top of the Cardinals' order.
“I loved the way he was throwing the ball,” Girardi said. “I loved the way he had attacked the top of their order all day. It was his game.”
Nola got leadoff hitter Tommy Edman on a groundout to start the ninth.
Slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt flied out.
The fans rose to their feet.
All that stood before Nola and the milestone complete game was Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, one of the game’s best players. Phillies closer Hector Neris stood on the bullpen mound and watched.
Arenado lined a hard ground ball right at shortstop Didi Gregorius, who threw across the diamond for the final out.
Nola broke into a huge grin.
Aces are supposed to be the best pitcher in a starting rotation. They’re supposed to stop losing streaks and dominate opponents. When its ace heads to the mound, the team plays with an extra bounce in its step. Nola said he doesn’t worry about the ace debate.
“For sure, I hear it,” Nola said, “and, no, it does not bother me. I’m going to go out and pitch my game.”
Girardi said some fans and media probably don’t think of Nola as an ace because he doesn’t throw 98 or 99 mph like Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets or Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees.
“He’s our ace,” Girardi said. “A lot of times when people think of an ace, they’re really hard throwers. But (Nola) has great off-speed. He has the ability miss bats because of that. He does a really good job of getting the ball on the ground. There’s different types of aces, and he’s one of them.”
After the game, Nola did an interview in the dugout. A few of his teammates snuck behind him and dumped a bucket of Gatorade over him.
That, like the ninth inning, was a new experience.
“That’s the first Gatorade shower,” he said, “I’ve ever had.”
