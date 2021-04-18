Nola finishes what he starts, Phillies shuts out Cards 2-0

Arenado lined a hard ground ball right at shortstop Didi Gregorius, who threw across the diamond for the final out.

Nola broke into a huge grin.

Aces are supposed to be the best pitcher in a starting rotation. They’re supposed to stop losing streaks and dominate opponents. When its ace heads to the mound, the team plays with an extra bounce in its step. Nola said he doesn’t worry about the ace debate.

“For sure, I hear it,” Nola said, “and, no, it does not bother me. I’m going to go out and pitch my game.”

Girardi said some fans and media probably don’t think of Nola as an ace because he doesn’t throw 98 or 99 mph like Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets or Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees.

“He’s our ace,” Girardi said. “A lot of times when people think of an ace, they’re really hard throwers. But (Nola) has great off-speed. He has the ability miss bats because of that. He does a really good job of getting the ball on the ground. There’s different types of aces, and he’s one of them.”

After the game, Nola did an interview in the dugout. A few of his teammates snuck behind him and dumped a bucket of Gatorade over him.