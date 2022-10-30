Noah Syndergaard's Game 3 strategy: 'I’m just focusing on being who I can be'

It’s been a whirlwind of a baseball season for Noah Syndergaard.

It’s about to get even crazier.

The Philadelphia Phillies pitcher will start Game 3 of the World Series at 8:03 p.m. Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

The best-of-seven series between Philadelphia and the Houston Astros is tied at a game apiece. Lance McCullers, who has struck out 13 in 11 postseason innings, will start for the Astros. The Game 3 winner will take control of the series. The Phillies haven’t trailed in any of their three previous postseason series.

"I'm just focusing on being who I can be," Syndergaard said Sunday afternoon. “I feel like I’ve evolved as a pitcher, not just a thrower, over the course of the year. One thing for me, and the team as a whole, is to just go out there and do what we’ve been doing the entire year. It is the World Series, but you have to play like it’s a normal game and don’t let the game speed up on us.”

Syndergaard began the season with the Los Angeles Angels. Before this year, he had pitched just two games in two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

The Phillies acquired Syndergaard at the August trade deadline from the Angeles. Syndergaard went 5-2 with a 4.12 ERA for the Phillies.

“This year has really been a lot,” Syndergaard said. “Once the season ends, I’m going to need quite a bit of time to decompress because of the roller coaster. Not pitching for two years, signing with the Angels and being dealt over here, reaching the playoffs, grinding out these playoff rounds. I love this team. I love these guys.”

Syndergaard has pitched out of the bullpen in the playoffs except for one start in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Syndergaard allowed one run and one hit in three innings as the Phillies clinched the series with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

How deep into the game Syndergaard can pitch Monday is an open question. He hasn’t made a “normal” start since he threw 78 pitches against the Washington Nationals on Oct. 1. The most pitches he’s thrown in an outing since then is 35.

“He’s a big, strong guy,” manager Rob Thomson said Sunday. ‘It’s the World Series, so we’ll see how he does, feels, constantly communicate with him as he comes off the field. If he’s throwing the ball, and he’s not rusty, we’ll keep going as long as he feels good. Three, four innings is probably where we’re at.”

Syndergaard is one of the few Phillies with World Series experience. He started Game 3 of the 2015 series for the New York Mets against the Kansas City Royals. Syndergaard allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings as the Mets won 6-3.

“I don’t worry too much about Noah, his nerves and getting caught up in the moment,” Thomson said. “He’s a pretty steady guy. He’s been through it before.”

Back in 2015, the 6-foot-6, 242-pound Syndegaard was a power-pitching rookie, who threw 100 mph. He has reinvented himself as a pitcher this season. A fastball that averaged 99.6 mph in 2017 is down to 94.5 this season.

“Seven years seems like a long time ago,” Syndergaard said. “I was a very naïve rookie at the time. I have a lot of baseball under my belt since then.”

Thomson elected to start Syndergaard in Game 3 to give Ranger Suarez an extra day’s rest. Suarez, who threw 11 pitches in the Phillies 6-5 Game 1 victory, will start Game 4 on Tuesday. The extra day’s rest might give Suarez an extra 20 to 25 pitches for Game 4, according to Thomson.

“We treat that relief outing in Houston as kind of a super bullpen (session),” Thomson said. “It was a little more taxing than a normal bullpen, but I think he’ll be in good shape.”

But no matter who starts, the Phillies will rely on their bullpen for the next two games, Thomson said.

“I have a lot of confidence in everybody out of the bullpen,” Thomson said.