No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West

Posey and the Giants will play the wild-card winner at Oracle Park.

By design, all 15 games on the last day of the regular season began at roughly the same time. That was set up to create an inning-by-inning, back-and-forth scramble.

And the possibility for a tangle loomed large: The Yankees and Red Sox began the afternoon tied for the two AL wild cards, with Toronto and Seattle a game behind.

Down 5-1 going into the sixth inning at Washington, the Red Sox rallied. Devers launched his second homer of the game, a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the ninth that capped a four-hit, four-RBI performance in a 7-5 win.

At Yankee Stadium, it was scoreless until the ninth. With one out and runners on second and third, Judge hit a liner off reliever Andrew Kittredge's glove for a single and, remarkably, his first career walk-off hit in the majors.

"I wouldn't say we exhaled," Judge said. "We still have a lot of work to do."

Guerrero hit his 48th home run, tying Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez for the major league lead, and Springer hit a grand slam and a solo shot in a 12-4 romp over the Orioles.