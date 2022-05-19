No Bryce Harper means no runs and no winning streak for the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – It’s time for the Phillies to help themselves.

They need a winning streak, and the sooner the better.

The Phillies missed a chance to take a step in that direction Thursday afternoon.

The San Diego Padres beat Philadelphia 2-0 before 30,146 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies had beaten the Padres 3-0 Wednesday night. Philadelphia (18-20) trails the first-place New York Mets (26-14) by seven games in the National League East. The Phillies played their fourth straight game without reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who is out after receiving an injection in his sore right elbow that will prevent from doing anything other than being a designated hitter until mid-July at the earliest.

The lack of a winning streak is one of the primary reasons why Philadelphia has missed the postseason the past 10 seasons. The Phillies have twice won four in a row this season. That’s not good enough.

What the Phillies need is a get everybody talking, double-digit streak. That hasn’t happened since they won 11 straight on their way to playing in the National League Championship Series in 2010. The Phillies haven’t won nine a row since 2011 – the last year they made the playoffs.

To start a winning streak, a team must get timely hits.

That’s something the Phillies didn’t do Thursday.

Nowhere was it more evident than the bottom of the sixth when Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate with one out and runners on first and third. Forget about a home run or an extra-base hit. Forget about a seeing-eye single. Philadelphia would have settled for a sacrifice fly.

Schwarber struck out on a check swing.

“I wish I would have gotten the job done there,” Schwarber said. “You have to put the ball in play, and you don’t know what can happen from there.”

In the eighth inning, Nick Castellanos came up with runners on first and third and two outs. He grounded into an easy force out at second base.

Of course, Schwarber and Castellanos were the Phillies two big offseason free agent additions. Schwarber has struggled. He’s hit nine home run and knocked in 21 runs – solid numbers – but he’s batting .189 with a .288 on-base percentage.

“You have to keep going, keep grinding,” Schwarber said, “and learn from different situations.”

As for the rest of Thursday’s game, Padres starter Yu Darvish simply shut Philadelphia down, allowing six hits with no walks in seven innings.

Meanwhile, Phillies starter Kyle Gibson was solid. He gave up eight hits and two runs with no walks and seen strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

“I thought Darvish did a pretty good job of keeping the ball down,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We ended up with eight hits, but we didn’t have them pieced (together). We had a couple of chances and we’re able to come through.”

The bad news when it comes to a potential winning streak is that the Phillies are in a part of their schedule where just treading water would be achievement. They began a three-game series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Citizens Bank.

Philadelphia’s next 19 games are against teams who began Thursday with a combined .606 winning percentage.

“What you want to ask day in, and day out is that you’re in the game with a chance to win it in the eighth or ninth inning if you’re behind,” Gibson said. “Each game against (the Padres) we felt confident coming in and confident about our chances. Just because the Dodgers are coming to town, obviously they’re the Dodgers an everybody kind of looks at them as the super team. But we have a lot of confidence in our team.”

More bad news when it comes to a potential winning a streak is that the Phillies are 1-3 without Harper and have been shutout in two of those defeats. Girardi said he didn’t know if Harper would return to the lineup Friday. He said he finds out about Harper’s status about four hours before first pitch.

“Obviously, (Bryce) is a presence that’s missed,” Schwarber said. “We all want Bryce in our lineup. When he’s not in the lineup, we need to be able to pick that up. It is what it is, and we have to do a better job of picking him up when he’s not in the lineup.”

Big-time winning streaks require a team effort.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.