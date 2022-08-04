Nick Castellanos' throw makes winner of Noah Syndergaard in rain-shortened Phillies win

PHILADELPHIA — Even the weather seems to be favoring the Phillies.

Philadelphia beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 in a game called after the top of the fifth inning because of rain before 35,393 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos caught a fly ball and threw Nationals runner Yadiel Hernandez out at the plate to end the top of the fifth with a double play.

“Now, it’s huge,” Castellanos said of his game-ending throw. “But at the time I was doing anything I can to stop the damage.”

The Phillies (57-48) are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals for the sixth and final National League playoff spot. Philadelphia owns tiebreakers over both teams.

The game marked the debut of Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Philadelphia acquired the ex-New York Met in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels before Tuesday’s deadline. Syndergaard said the hair on the back of his neck stood when he heard the cheers after he was introduced.

He said the past few days have been crazy.

“It’s tough to believe at first,” he said of the trade, “because being with the Mets for the longest time I never really pictured myself in a Phillies uniform.”

Syndergaard is not the pitcher he was with the Mets when his fastball often topped 100 mph. He relied mostly on a sinker that averaged 92.8 mph and gave up four runs on 11 hits in five innings.

“The first two innings I felt a little stiff,” he said. “That’s rightfully so, a new stadium, a new team, new uniform. It was kind of a shock. But once I settled in I felt I was able to execute my pitches nicely, had a lot of weak contact and they hit where some guys weren’t.”

Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm supplied the Phillies some offense with a solo home and three-run blast, respectively.

But Castellanos’ throw was the play of the game.

The contest began in steamy conditions. But the wind picked up in the fifth inning. Manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies knew rain was imminent.

Castellanos said the throw felt good as soon as it left his hand.

“Him being out of the plate,” Castellanos said, “made it even better.”

The game was called and declared a Phillies win after a 2-hour, 6-minute wait. The Phillies have won two straight and eight of their last 10.

“I still don’t think we’ve been as good as we can be,” Castellanos said, “and that’s kind of scary because we’re a playoff team already. I think the next two months of baseball have a chance to be really, really fun. That’s all you can ask for is meaningful baseball down the stretch.”