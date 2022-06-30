Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs. Darick Hall hits two. Phillies roll past Braves

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies needed a night where everybody hit.

Almost everyone did Thursday.

The Phillies blasted five home runs and beat the Atlanta Braves 14-4 to salvage the finale of the three-game series before 30,133 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (40-37) trails the first-place New York Mets by 7.5 games in the National League East. The Phillies began Friday 2.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the final NL playoff spot. Philadelphia hosts the Cardinals 6:05 p.m. Friday in the first of a weekend three-game series.

The Phillies are 2-2 without Bryce Harper, who is out with a fractured thumb. Thursday's win came after Philadelphia had struggled to hit in two straight defeats to the Braves. Those performances raised questions about just how well the team would do without Harper.

"Every team needs a night like tonight every night," outfielder Nick Castellanos said. "Nights like tonight are fantastic for everybody."

The first four hitters in the Phillies order - Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Castellanos and Darick Hall - each hit home runs. Hall hit two - the second one off Braves position player Mike Ford in the eighth inning.

The Phillies broke Thursday’s game open with seven runs in the bottom of the second. Philadelphia finished with 13 hits. Everyone in the starting lineup had at least one.

"Everybody is getting hits," Castellanos said. "Runs are scoring and the game of baseball is fun."

Castellanos, Schwarber and Hall’s home runs were especially significant.

For Castellanos, his three-run shot in the second was a sign that he could finally be busting out of a season-long slump. If anything, it was good ending to what has been a miserable month for Castellanos. He began Thursday batting .212 (21 for 99) with no home runs and nine RBIs in June.

Meanwhile, Schwarber is probably sad to see the calendar shift to July. He hit 12 home runs, scored 27 runs and knocked in 27 runs in June.

As for Hall, his solo shot in the fourth was the rookie’s first big league hit. Philadelphia promoted the slugger from triple-A Wednesday.

"It feels like you get the money off your back," Hall said. "You're here to produce. Personally, it was euphoric. Running around the bases, I'm glad I just didn't miss a bag."

With Thursday's win, the Phillies finished June 19-8 - their most wins in a month since they went 21-6 in September 2010.

"It shows that we're here to play," Castellanos said. "It shows that we guys who care. Guys who want to win. There's a lot of baseball left. The season is going to be fun."

