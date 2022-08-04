 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York Mets sign Vineland High School graduate

Jo Jo Rodriguez is the latest player to find his way from Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland to a big league organization.

The New York Mets purchased Rodriguez’s contract from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League on Thursday. The Draft League consists of college players and serves as a showcase for draft-eligible prospects and undrafted players who are out of college eligibility.

Rodriguez, a 2017 Vineland High School graduate, was 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA in 10 starts for the Thunder.

Rodriguez is the ninth former RCSJC player to sign a professional contract since 2014. That list includes injured Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak, an Oakcrest High School alum.

Rodriguez helped the Dukes win the Division III Junior College National Championship in 2019. He was 8-2 with 65 strikeouts in 54⅓ innings. Rodriguez went on to pitch three years at St. John’s University in New York.

Rodriguez is expected to report next week to the St. Lucie Mets, New York’s Single-A affiliate in Florida.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
