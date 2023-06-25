PHILADELPHIA — There’s probably no team fans enjoy the Phillies beating more than the New York Mets.

On Sunday, the Mets melted down in a way that made them look like a Saturday morning Little League team. The 42,901 fans at Citizens Bank park relished every Mets miscue.

The Phillies gladly took advantage.

Philadelphia rallied from a three-run deficit in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6. The Phillies scored four runs during that inning on one hit. The runs scored on a fielder’s choice, a bases-loaded walk and two batters hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Just for good measure, the Mets mixed in an error that extended the inning.

“Crazy one,” said Trea Turner, who hit a home run, stole two bases and knocked in two runs. “Kind of weird, but a lot of fun. It’s baseball. It’s a hard game. Sometimes you get lucky.”

No matter how it happened, the win was a big one for the Phillies (40-37).

The Phillies took two of three games from the Mets and improved to 15-5 in their last 20 games overall.

If Philadelphia had lost Sunday, the narrative would have been flipped. They would have gone 1-4 on the homestand and headed downward again.

The Phillies had won 13 of their last 15 games before the homestand started. But the Atlanta Braves wiped away a lot of good feelings created during that stretch by sweeping the first series of the homestand.

“In the last series (against the Braves), we hit a bit of a wall,” Turner said. “Winning this series is huge. It keeps the momentum going of the past two weeks."

After a couple of days of cool, rainy weather, summer finally arrived at Citizens Bank Park with a game-time temperature of 88 degrees.

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler struggled. He threw 107 pitches in 5 ⅓ innings. He struck out eight but allowed nine hits and five runs.

As the game went on, it got cooler, and the wind picked up.

The Phillies trailed 6-3 when the bottom of the eighth started. Philadelphia loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a single.

The Mets' mayhem was just beginning.

Third baseman Brett Batty’s throwing error allowed the inning's first run to score. More importantly, it cost New York a sure double play.

"I just couldn't get it out of my glove,” Batty said. “There really is no excuse. That play needs to be made 10 (out of) 10 times. It cost us the game, cost us the series.”

Brandon Marsh knocked in a run to cut the lead to 6-5 when he drew a bases-loaded walk. The Phillies tied the game when Kyle Schwarber was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. They took the lead when Trea Turner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Mets reliever Jeff Brigham hit Schwarber with a 2-2 cutter. He hit Turner with a 2-2 sweeper.

“It didn’t look good,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “But we had some really good at-bats in the eighth inning. We got fortunate, too, but our guys kept grinding and got it done.”

The biggest question after the game was have you ever seen an inning like that?

“I’m not sure if I’ve seen it before,” Thomson said. “I may have. The chances are unlikely, I think. But I think there were a lot of good at-bats built in there.”

The Phillies now head for Chicago feeling good about themselves for a three-game series against the Cubs that starts Tuesday.

But just how good should Philadelphia feel?

The bottom line is the Mets gave the Phillies two wins. Two misplayed fly balls by New York led to Philadelphia’s Friday night win.

“You have to take advantage, and we did,” Thomson said. “They’re a good ballclub, and we haven’t had much success against them lately. It feels good to have some and win another series. (A record of) 2-3 (on the homestand) feels a lot better than 1-4. You want to be 5-0, but it feels a lot better. I’m happy with the guys that they kept fighting.”

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .283 S.Marte rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .221 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .226 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218 a-Canha ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Pham lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .259 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Baty 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .243 Narváez c 1 2 1 0 2 0 .219 b-Álvarez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Totals 37 6 11 6 3 15

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .181 1-Pache pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Turner ss 3 2 2 3 1 0 .248 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .313 Harper dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .286 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .252 Stott 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295 Bohm 1b-3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .267 Marsh cf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .278 Sosa 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .236 c-Clemens ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Totals 31 7 7 6 7 8

New York 002 111 100—6 11 2 Philadelphia 101 010 04x—7 7 0

a-walked for Vogelbach in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Narváez in the 7th. c-struck out for Sosa in the 8th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

E—Narváez (2), Baty (4). LOB—New York 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B—Bohm (12). 3B—Sosa (1). HR—Lindor (15), off Wheeler; Alonso (24), off Alvarado; Turner (8), off Carrasco. RBIs—Alonso 3 (55), Nimmo (35), Lindor (52), S.Marte (24), Turner 3 (28), Bohm (47), Marsh (29), Schwarber (42). SB—Turner (15). S—McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position—New York 5 (S.Marte, Álvarez 2, Lindor, Vogelbach); Philadelphia 5 (Stott 2, Marsh, Harper 2). RISP—New York 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up—S.Marte, Castellanos.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 4 5 2 2 2 5 78 6.19 Leone 1 0 1 1 2 0 20 5.66 Hartwig, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 0.00 J.Walker 0 1 3 2 2 0 15 6.00 Brigham, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 21 4.28 Nittoli 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 8 107 3.76 Strahm 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.01 Alvarado 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 1.61 Hoffman, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.12 Kimbrel, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.06

J.Walker pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored—Brigham 3-3, Nittoli 3-0, Strahm 2-1. HBP—Wheeler (S.Marte), Brigham 2 (Schwarber,Turner), Kimbrel (Alonso).

Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Brian Walsh.

T—3:16. A—42,901 (42,901).