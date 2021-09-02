Negro Leagues baseball conference to be held next month in Cape May

Cape May will play host to a three-day conference on South Jersey's and Philadelphia's ties to the Negro Leagues next month.
The conference — presented by the Greater Cape May Historical Society, Cape May MAC (Museums. Arts. Culture.), Congress Hall and the Mad Batter restaurant — will discuss the impact those ball clubs made on baseball and the area. It will take place Oct. 26-28 at Cape May Convention Hall.
The event will feature authors and historians who will present their accounts of Black ballplayers who starred on the region's teams, including the Atlantic City Bacharach Giants, the Philadelphia Pythians and the Cape May Giants.
One of the highlight discussions will be of late Philadelphia Phillies great Dick Allen, who died Dec. 7, 2020. His death came just three months after his No. 15 jersey was retired by the Phillies, and the main topic will discuss his eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
"The rich history of Negro Leagues ballplayers deserves to be remembered to understand their courage and their contribution to baseball and life in America," said Mark Kulkowitz, proprietor of the Mad Batter.
The first two days of the program, Oct. 26-27, will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Convention Hall. Tickets will cost $30. The final day, Oct. 28, will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and will be a panel discussion including speakers from the previous two days centered around who from the Negro Leagues belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Speakers will include retired history professor who specializes in 19th century baseball Jerrold Casway; sportswriter and author Gaylon H. White; artist of many Black baseball stars Sydnei SmithJordan; and historian Mike Everett.
Everett will speak about John Henry "Pop" Lloyd, who played from 1906-1932, including two stints with the Bacharach Giants. Lloyd is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Everett will also talk about greats Max Manning and Monte Irvin, and will be joined by Manning's daughter, Belinda.
The event will conclude with a look at Allen's career. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to capemaymac.org or by calling 609-884-5404.
