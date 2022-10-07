Must win: Who's better - the 2007 Phillies or the 2022 Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies made the postseason for the first time in 14 years back in 2007.

It was the start of one of the best five-year stretches in franchise history. Philadelphia won the World Series in 2008, the National League pennant in 2009 and the NL East in 2010 and 2011.

On Friday, the Phillies return to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. They will play at the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card series at 2:07 p.m.

Is Friday — as it was in 2007 — the start of five straight years of postseason appearances for the Phillies? Is a World Series title at hand?

Let’s compare 2007 to 2022.

The Colorado Rockies swept the Phillies in a best-of-five division series back in 2007.

The 2007 team has the edge over its 2022 counterparts at shortstop (Jimmy Rollins), second base (Chase Utley) and first base (Ryan Howard).

I’ll also give 2007 the advantage in center field (Aaron Rowand) and right field (Shane Victorino). But I’ll take the 2022 team behind the plate with catcher J.T. Realmuto, in left field with Kyle Schwarber and at third base with Alec Bohm.

There was no designated hitter in 2007, but Bryce Harper gives the 2022 Phillies a big edge there.

That’s a 5-4 advantage for 2007 in position players. But when it comes to the starting rotation, 2022 wins.

Cole Hamels, Jamie Moyer, Kyle Kendrick and Kyle Lohse topped the rotation in 2007. I’ll take Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard over that group.

Brett Myers was the 2007 closer. Tom Gordon and Antonio Alfonseca also contributed out of the bullpen that year.

The bullpen is a close call but Myers was more a reliable reliever in 2007 than any of his 2022 counterparts.

My take is that the 2007 Phillies were slightly better than the 2022 version.

Age-wise both teams are similar. Fifteen years ago, Hamels was 23, Rollins and Utley 28 and Howard 27. They were entering their prime. Today, the same can be said of Schwarber (29), Harper (29) and Nola (29). The only ages that raise concern on the 2022 Phillies are Wheeler (32) and Realmuto (31).

What does all this mean for the current Phillies postseason future?

Depends on what type of offseason moves the club makes.

The Phillies added closer Brad Lidge before the 2008 season. He was a perfect 41 for 41 saves and led Philadelphia to the World Series title.

The logical spot for the current Phillies to make an offseason move of similar impact to the Lidge addition is at shortstop, most notably signing soon-to-be free agent Trea Turner.

When predicting the Phillies playoff future, one must also consider the rest of the NL East.

From 2008-2011, no NL East team won more than 91 games and that was the Braves in 2010.

This season the New York Mets and the Braves both won 101 games and neither team appears to be going anywhere.

The Braves are loaded with young talent, and the Mets are loaded with money with billionaire owner Steve Cohen.

The only thing for certain is uncertainty.

There’s no sport better than playoff baseball. Every pitch matters. The delays between the action that seem tedious during the regular season only enhance the drama and tension in the postseason.

Fans this October had better watch every moment of the Phillies postseason run — no matter how long it lasts.

Who knows when Philadelphia will get back?