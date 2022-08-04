Must Win: Time for new-look Phillies to make their move

PHILADELPHIA — Thursday felt like opening day at Citizens Bank Park.

A pair of new Phillies — Brandon Marsh in center field and Noah Syndergaard on the mound — were set to make their debuts as Philadelphia hosted the Washington Nationals. The Phillies acquired Marsh and Syndergaard in separate deals with the Los Angeles Angels before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Phillies began Thursday 56-48, virtually tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the sixth and final National League playoff spot.

“I am super excited,” Marsh said in the Phillies clubhouse about four hours before first pitch, “especially in the position this team is in. So I'm looking forward to playing my role and doing everything I can to help this organization.”

Marsh, 24, does not lack enthusiasm.

“I am going to keep going until the ball hits the ground or goes out of play,” he said when asked how to describe himself as a center fielder. “So I can't promise anything, but one thing as players we can promise is effort level. And that's what we can bring. And that's what I plan on doing.”

Marsh and Syndergaard were just part of the excitement.

Jean Segura returned Thursday and was set to play second base for the first time since he broke his finger May 31.

There was a sense of optimism, because the Phillies had beaten the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday with Dave Robertson, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, earning the save.

There was a sense that Philadelphia had turned toward the future with the release of shortstop Didi Gregorius, a move that opened up the position for rookie Bryson Stott.

And there was a sense the Phillies had a very real chance of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

There was plenty of activity in the Phillies' clubhouse before Thursday’s game. Syndergaard walked in and shook hands with former Mets teammate and current Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski walked through and congratulated several players, including Robertson.

This is the reliever’s second tenure with the Phillies. He pitched in just seven games for Philadelphia in 2019.

“Great to be healthy,” Robertson told Dombrowski.

The reliever then looked for wood to knock on before settling on a nearby ping pong table.

Near the clubhouse entrance, pitchers Seranthony Dominguez, Ranger Suarez and Jose Alvarado kicked around a soccer ball.

“I think it's huge anytime you add guys at the trade deadline,” interim manager Rob Thomson said. “You feel like you've improved your club. It does shoot a shot of energy through the clubhouse. And excitement. There's a little bit of buzz in there today. Everybody's getting to know each other. New faces. It's exciting.”

But Gregorius’ empty locker was a symbol that progress does not come without a price. The Phillies signed the shortstop to a two-year, $28 million contract in 2021.

“It's a difficult decision,” Thomson said of releasing Gregorius, “but I think the right decision.”

Gregorius, 32, had been troubled by injuries, but he simply didn’t hit. He batted .210 with a home run and 19 RBIs in 63 games this season.

“(Gregorius) played well defensively,” Thomson said. “I don't know what it is, but he just wasn't hitting. It doesn't mean he won't hit in the future, but right now he's not hitting, and so we felt like we had better pieces.”

Thursday also felt like opening day because now is the time for the Phillies to make their move. Beginning on Thursday, Philadelphia will play 11 of their next 21 games against the Nationals and Cincinnati Reds. Both teams are a shell of themselves after the trade deadline. The Nationals traded star Juan Soto. The Reds dealt hitters Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham and ace pitcher Luis Castillo.

But the Phillies know firsthand the buzz of opening day can fade quickly. All one needs to do is ask Joe Girardi.

If the buzz fades again, there will be ramifications. One thing Dombrowski isn’t afraid to do is make changes. He’s fired Girardi, released Gregorious and designated Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera for assignment.

“We're serious about this,” Thomson said. “Hey, the game is about production. You have to produce. If you don't, then we have to make some decisions.”