Must win: Time for Mike Trout and Angels to part ways

Ken Griffey Jr. played for three teams.

So did Babe Ruth.

With that as a reference point, it’s time for 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels to part ways.

The memories will last forever. Trout hitting for the cycle, leaping over the wall at Camden Yards in Baltimore to make an acrobatic catch, countless home runs.

You know what there are no memories of - October baseball.

Trout will finish this year with just one playoff appearance in his 12 seasons with the Angels. Trout’s lone postseason outing came in 2014 when the Kansas City Royals swept the Angels in a nondescript division series.

Both Trout and the Angels are at the crossroads.

How did they arrive at this point?

Angels owner Artie Moreno announced last week that he intends to sell the team. The announcement called into question how the franchise will be run in the future.

The immediate concern is that most businesses divest themselves of their assets when they’re about to be sold. Baseball teams are no different. How much will Moreno invest in the team going forward?

Moreno, 76, had success when he first took over the franchise in 2003. But the Angels have been a mismanaged mess the past few seasons. Let’s count the ways:

*The conventional wisdom in baseball circles is that star pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani will leave the Angeles when he becomes a free agent in 2024. The speculation is that the Angels could trade Ohtani before that, so he doesn’t walk away for nothing.

*Not even one of baseball's best managers could turn Los Angeles around. The Angels brought in Joe Maddon to manage the team in 2020. Maddon, who led Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs to the World Series, was fired in May with a 157-172 Angels record. He had a combined 1,225-1,044 record with the Cubs and Tampa Bay.

*The farm system offers little or no hope. The Angels have one player - former Phillies minor league catcher Logan O’Hoppe - listed among baseball’s top-100 prospects, according to mlbpipeline.com. O’Hoppe is No. 67.

*At one point this season, the Angels were 24-13. Since then they are 33-61. That’s a 35% winning percentage. Los Angeles is in the same division as the Houston Astros, one of baseball’s top teams, and the Seattle Mariners, a rising power. For the forseeable future, it’s hard to imagine the Angels bettering those two franchises.

As for Trout, he’s 31. He’s a long way away from the 19-year-old who made his Angels debut just two years after hitting 18 home runs as a Millville senior.

Injuries have slowed him the past two seasons. He played in just 36 games last season because of a calf injury. Back trouble has limited him at times this season. But with 28 home runs and a slash line of .271/.362/.593 this season he’s still one of the game’s best.

But he’s running out of time.

People will say, ‘You can’t trade Mike Trout.’ History has shown us that anybody can be traded. Ruth was traded. Wayne Gretzky was traded. Wilt Chamberlain was traded.

“What about Trout’s contract?” others will shout.

It’s an issue but not an insurmountable one.

Trout’s $426.5 million deal takes him through 2030 and pays him about $37 million per season. The best comparison is the Texas Rangers were able to trade Alex Rodriguez to the New York Yankees in 2004 three seasons into a 10-year, $252 million deal.

Also the Angels could facilitate a trade by offering to pay part of Trout’s contract. But even with that concession there’s only a few teams that could afford Trout.

Where could Trout be most likely to land?

San Francisco Giants: This franchise, which won 107 games last season and three World Series titles between 2010-14, needs to reinvigorate itself.

St. Louis Cardinals: They call it “baseball heaven.” Imagine Trout in a lineup with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Chicago White Sox: Trout could put this talented team over the top.

New York Mets: New York has some high-priced players (shortstop Francisco Lindor) and some big free agent decisions of its own (Jacob deGrom). But Mets general manager Billy Eppler was the Angels general manager from 2015-20.

New York Yankees: Hard to see even the Yankees paying for both Trout and Aaron Judge.

Philadelphia Phillies: They need a center fielder. They have some pitching prospects to deal. But again hard to see, especially if Philadelphia signs an expensive free agent shortstop this offseason. But one can dream.

Trout’s market is limited, but the trade will eventually happen. Trout deserves to play for a contender. The Angels deserve to start over without the handicap of Trout’s contract.

Here’s the biggest reason for the deal.

Right now many fans see Trout on TV more as a spectator at Eagles football games than they do during the baseball season.

Trout is in baseball limbo.

The three-time American League MVP deserves to be in prime time.