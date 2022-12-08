Must Win: Thanks to Dave Dombrowski the good times continue for the Phillies and their fans

PHILADELPHIA — Moments after Trea Turner’s introductory press conference at Citizens Bank Park ended Thursday, Dave Dombrowski turned to John Middleton with a big smile.

“Good day,” Dombrowksi, the Phillies president of baseball operations, said to Middleton, the team’s managing partner.

The Phillies can say that a lot lately. The franchise is on one of the best rolls in its history both on and off the field.

Stunningly competent is a good way to describe their moves at baseball's annual winter meeting in San Diego this week. The Phillies were one of the big winners, signing shortstop Turner (11 years, $300 million), starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (four years, $72 million) and reliever Matt Strahm (two years, $15 million) to big free agent contracts.

Things are going so well for the Phillies that Turner reportedly turned down a $342 million offer from the San Diego Padres to sign with Philadelphia.

“I was lucky enough to have some good offers on the table,” Turner said Thursday. “But me and my wife wanted to weigh all options. Take the process as seriously as possible. We looked at it like a partnership between whatever organization we picked and our family. We’re all in. Money wasn’t necessarily the number one option for us. Obviously it played a part. But we just pictured ourselves here.”

Turner’s signing and the other free agent moves should allow the Phillies to capitalize on and off the field on the momentum created by their surprising playoff run and World Series appearance this fall.

“It’s been great. We won and now we take this extra step of signing arguably the best shortstop in baseball,” manager Rob Thomson said. “There’s momentum that just keeps coming. We just have to keep it going.”

This stretch of success on and off the field is even more stunning when contrasted with the Phillies history.

The franchise has more often than not wandered in the baseball wilderness since it began as the Philadelphia Quakers in 1893. This fall was just the eighth World Series appearance in team history with the only World Series wins coming in 1980 and 2008.

So what has changed?

It’s an easy answer: Dave Dombrowski. The Phillies hired him as president of baseball operations on Dec. 11, 2020. In the two years since that day, he has become one of the best general managers in Philadelphia sports history.

Dombrowski arrived in Philadelphia as a winner. He led the 1997 Florida Marlins and 2018 Boston Red Sox to World Series titles. The Detroit Tigers won the 2012 American League pennant under his watch.

Dombrowski also arrived in Philadelphia with questions.

“They’ve got a big market,” he said during his introductory press conference. “(A) solid owner that wants to spend money to win. Over the last half dozen years, you sort of scratch your head and say, ‘I wonder why they’re not winning? What’s happening over there?’ They’ve been close, but they haven’t got it going.”

They have it going now.

Dombrowski, general manager Sam Fuld and Thomson met with Turner and his wife Kristen at their Florida home before Thanksgiving.

Turner was obviously impressed.

“I told them, I’m going to be honest with you — all I ask is that you be honest with me,” Turner said. “I didn’t really care to play the games and all that. He told me right there that I was their number one target.”

The Phillies got their man.

Thomson said he got a chance at this week’s winter meetings to watch Dombrowski and the Phillies front office staff work in their element. Thomson doesn’t get to observe that during the season. When games are played, it’s Dombrowski watching Thomson and his coaching staff work.

“He’s as thorough a man as I’ve ever met,” Thomson said of Dombrowski. “He really is. He works and he listens, and he surrounds himself in that front office with a really good group of people. I wish that all the players and all the coaches could be in that room and watch these guys grind.”

These are heady days for the Phillies and their fans, but it’s worth remembering that a crowd of 17,145 fans watched the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins on Sept. 6.

On Thursday, that seemed like a lifetime ago. All anyone remembers now is fans in a packed Citizens Bank Park waving red rally flags over their heads during playoff games.

Thursday's press conference and the rest of the Phillies offseason signings are more proof that baseball is alive again in Philadelphia.

"That’s a tribute to Dave (Dombrowski) and (general manager) Sam Fuld and John Middleton and ownership," Thomson said. "They want to win. It’s clear. They want to win and we want to win for a long time."