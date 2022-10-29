Must win: Rob Thomson's sense of urgency propels Phillies to Game 1 win

Rob Thomson managed Game 1 of the World Series like it was Game 7 Friday night.

Dusty Baker managed Game 1 like it was a regular season game in May.

Guess which approach worked better?

Thomson’s sense of urgency with the Phillies bullpen propelled Philadelphia to a come-from-behind 6-5 Game 1 win in best-of-seven series at Minute Maid park in Houston.

The Phillies trailed 5-0 after three innings. Thomson helped fuel the comeback. His first key move came in the fifth inning when he brought left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado in to face the heart of Houston’s order. The Phillies had just scored twice in the top of the fifth to tie the game. Alvarado usually appears in seventh, eighth or ninth innings.

“I thought that was kind of the key in the game,” said catcher J.T. Realmuto, who hit the winning home run in the top of the 10th inning. “We had just scored those runs, and (Thomson) even said on the mound, he's like, ‘This is the earliest I've ever brought him in. But these outs are huge right here.’ We have the momentum on our side, we need to get these outs against three of their toughest hitters. And I thought that was huge.”

Alvarado, armed with a sinker that averaged 99.6 mph, got the left-handed Yordan Alvarez to pop out and then struck out Alex Bregman to end the fifth inning.

Alvarado faced one hitter in the sixth inning - left-handed Kyle Tucker, who had already hit two home runs. Alvarado got him to fly out to left field on one pitch.

“Not all managers would bring one of their best guys in that early in the game,” Realamuto said, “and (Thomson) just pulled all the right buttons from there and the guys responded. Everybody that we brought in threw the ball well.”

Thomson even turned to projected Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez, who threw 11 pitches in the seventh and eighth innings to get two outs.

Overall, the Phillies bullpen allowed four hits and no runs in 5 ⅔ innings. Thomson said Suarez could still be available to start Monday’s Game 3. But no matter, the underdog Phillies needed to win one of the first two games in Houston to have a chance in this series. More specifically, they needed to win Game 1 because Philadelphia now has a chance to take control of the series with its best starter Zack Wheeler on the mound for Game 2 Saturday night.

Meanwhile across the way in the opposing dugout, Baker did not show the same sense of urgency. Baker stuck with starter Justin Verlander even though the starter clearly lost it in the fourth and fifth innings. It’s not easy to give a certain first-ballot Hall of Famer the hook, but Baker had to make that move. Verlander is now 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts, dating back to 2006.

“It’s hard to take Justin out,” Baker said, “because he can struggle for a while, but he usually gets it back together. You certainly don’t want to just go through your whole bullpen that early in the game.”

Yes, you do.

Thomson did and as a result, the Phillies are three wins away from the third World Series win in franchise history.