Must win: Rob Thomson is the right manager for the Phillies - so far

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Rob Thomson joked Wednesday that he was scared to death of the media before he actually got to know us.

Daily press conferences are just one way Thomson’s life has changed since Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski fired Joe Girardi and named Thomson interim manager June 3.

“Talking all day long,” Thomson said of the biggest difference between being a coach and a manager. “It seems like that’s what I do all the time. That’s fine but it is an adjustment because I wasn’t used to it.”

Whatever Thomson is saying, he seems to be choosing the right words. The Phillies began Thursday with a 21-10 record under Thomson. The only other Phillies manager with a better record through his first 30 games is Bob Allen, who went 23-7 in 1890. That's 132 years ago.

“When the change first happened, there were things I had to get used to,” Thomson said. “The more you do things the more comfortable you get at it. It’s been fun.”

Overall, the Phillies started Thursday percentage points ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for the final National League Wild Card spot. The Phillies, who haven't made the postseason since 2011, begin a pivotal nine-game road trip Friday that will take them to the All-Star break. The trip starts with four games in St. Louis against the Cardinals, the final time the teams will meet this season.

The Phillies struggled the first few months of the season. They were 22-29 when Dombrowski fired Girardi. The players and Girardi had insisted that better days were ahead, and the team was simply too talented not to win games.

But the better days came after Thomson got the job, so he gets the credit. Girardi is known for his intensity. Thomson brings a lighter touch. When asked the Phillies revival, Thomson deflects the credit to the players.

“We’ve had injuries. We’ve had personal changes. We’ve had a lot of things go on here,” he said. “The players just keep rolling along. It’s a different guy every night. (Kyle) Schwarber and Rhys (Hoskins) have really had great first halves. Other guys are stepping up on different nights. Pitching staff has been good and the bullpen has really come on as of late.”

Thomson, 58, is a baseball lifer. He was the Phillies bench coach under both Girardi and Gabe Kapler. He was also Girardi’s bench coach with the New York Yankees.

Thomson was famed for getting to the ballpark well before sunrise when he coordinated spring training for the Phillies. As the manager, he no longer has to do the preparation work he did as bench coach.

“I’m not watching every bunt play and every stolen base,” he said. “But there’s still some prep work.”

So, by choice he still gets to the park early.

“This is kind of my place to relax,” he said.

What Thomson does best is communicate with players. He carried a red fungo bat and roamed the outfield during batting practice Wednesday chatting with players.

Thomson spoke with reliever Jose Alvarado in right field, a talk that ended with a pat on the back for Alvarado. Thomson then moved to center field where he spoke with outfielder Mickey Moniak, who has excelled defensively but struggled to hit. Thomson eventually worked his way toward left center where he had conversations with reliever Mark Appel and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs.

None of those players are stars.

“The thing I love to do the most is be with players and staff,” Thomson said. “I feel like I have more time to do that now. That’s part of my job now more so than looking at all the bunt plays, looking at all the stolen bases.”

There are bound to be tough days ahead for Thomson. The Phillies could be without unvaccinated players for next week’s two-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Thomson said he will address that topic this weekend in St. Louis.

How he handles the adversity that is bound to come will probably determine his future as a manager.

Thomson understands a manager’s life. He’s seen the Yankees move on from Joe Torre and Girardi and the Phillies part ways with Kapler and Girardi.

How has Thomson's life as a manager been?

“It’s been fine,” he said, “so far.”

Translation: If he wants it to stay that way, keep winning.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said.