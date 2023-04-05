NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies will return to Citizens Bank Park for their home opener at 3:05 p.m. Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies right now don’t resemble the rock stars they were when last seen at Citizens Bank Park in October.

Philadelphia started a lineup with Jake Cave in left field, Cristian Pache in center and Darick Hall at first base and lost to the New York Yankees 4-2 before 35,847 fans at Yankees Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phillies are 1-5, and right now, little appears to be going their way.

“I think that we played poorly at the start, but I think the last couple of games we’re playing like we know how to play,” manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday of the six-game road trip to start the season. “We’ve just got keep going. It’s going to be good to got to home in front of our fans, get some energy and get going.”

The Phillies' biggest issue is injuries. They are without Bryce Harper (Tommy John surgery), Rhys Hoskins (knee surgery) and starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (elbow soreness). On Wednesday, center fielder Brandon Marsh was scratched from the starting lineup with a mild left ankle sprain. Hall left the game with a sprained right thumb that happened when he slid into second base trying to stretch a single into a double.

Thomson said the injuries would be reevaluated Thursday.

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott recalled that the Phillies survived several injuries, including a two-month absence for Harper due to a broken thumb last season.

“Baseball,” Stott said, “isn’t a one-man sport.”

But there's no denying the injuries impact.

The Phillies picked up Cave off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in December. They traded minor league pitcher Billy Sullivan to the Oakland Athletics for Pache the day before the season began. Cave and Pache are supposed to bench players, late-inning pinch hitters or defensive replacements. Not mainstays.

As for Wednesday’s game, it was played on a windy, misty, 48-degree day.

Despite the result, there were some signs of hope for the Phillies. Starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who lasted just 3⅔ innings opening day, delivered a solid outing. He gave up three runs in seven innings and lowered his season ERA to 7.45.

But the Phillies needed better than solid Wednesday.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole struck out eight and allowed a run in 6⅓ innings.

Jose Trevino hit a two-run home run off Phillies reliever Gregory Soto in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead. The Phillies couldn't recover.

In addition to Nola, Kyle Schwarber and Seranthony Dominguez gave Phillies fans a reason to be optimistic.

Schwarber hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, the second straight day he has gone deep.

Dominguez, who was roughed up for six runs Saturday against the Texas Rangers, worked around a lead-off double and pitched a scoreless inning.

A third reason for hope is Thomson said before the game that Harper took regular batting practice Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Thomson said the next step in Harper's comeback from offseason Tommy John surgery would be high velocity hitting in the batting cage followed by live batting practice and then minor league rehabilitation games.

Thomson said one of the biggest obstacles Harper is facing is doctors have yet to clear him to slide.

“He feels great,” Thomson said. “It’s not hitting we’re concerned about. It’s sliding. If he slides head first, he could rupture it and then we’re back to square one.”

After the excitement of last fall's unexpected postseason run to the World Series, no expected the Phillies to drop five of their first six games.

But remember there are 156 games left. Philadelphia just needs to recapture some of their playoff mojo, but “Red April” doesn’t roll off the tongue like “Red October.”