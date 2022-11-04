Must win: Phillies postseason run makes Citizens Bank Park the place to be again

Even for big events, most professional sports stadiums and arenas are at best half-filled 30 minutes before game time.

They fill up just before the game starts or a few minutes into the action.

Not Citizens Bank Park in 2022.

Since the Phillies began their improbable postseason run, fans are in the seats and ready to roar well in advance of first pitch.

Citizens Bank Park is one of the biggest home-field advantages in all of baseball. The Phillies were 22-10 in home playoff games, 6-1 this season, heading into Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night.

Citizens Bank Park has taken its place alongside the old Yankee Stadium in New York and Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minnesota as the toughest places for visiting teams in the postseason. Both the old Yankee Stadium and the Metrodome have been demolished, so Citizens Bank stands alone.

“It’s something that truthfully I’ve never experienced,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson, who coached with the New York Yankees from 2003-2017. “I mean, it’s so loud. It goes from the first pitch to the last pitch.”

Citizens Bank Park resembles a block party on game nights. Fans whip red rally towels over their heads.

Old friends stop by. In games 3 and 4, the scoreboard showed plenty of retired Phillies who played for the 2007-2011 teams that won five straight National League East titles, the 2008 World Series and the 2009 NL pennant. Past Phillies greats Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels and Jimmy Rollins all received huge ovations.

There’s also fun and games for kids. Utley and Howard’s children danced on the top of the dugout with the Phillie Phanatic in Game 3.

The Phillies are generous hosts. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, bought as many as 100 beers for random fans before Games 3 and 4.

Even a few celebrities show up. Country music star Tim McGraw, the son of the late Phillies reliever Tug McGraw, was at Game 3. Bruce Springsteen sat behind home plate for Game 4. Actor Miles Teller is omnipresent.

Most fans stand the entire game. The crowd is at its loudest with encouragement when Phillies pitchers have two strikes on opposing batters. The Phillies feed off the noise and energy.

Philadelphia began Thursday with 17 home runs in seven home playoff games compared to five in eight road postseason contests.

“We all come in here and we’re ready to go,” Bryce Harper said. “We’re excited to get on the field because we know they’re going to show up and there’s going to be 46,0000 people here screaming and yelling and going crazy.”

This postseason has produced some of the most memorable moments in Philadelphia sports history. There was Hoskins’ three-run home run and bat spike in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. There was Harper’s two-run winning home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, which unleashed “bedlam at the bank” and sent the Phillies to the World Series.

Harper’s two-run home run in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday literally shook the stadium.

“It’s hard to play here in Philly,” outfielder Nick Castellanos said.

Of course, no matter how loud fans cheer, there’s only so much a crowd can do.

Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier proved that Wednesday when he and three other Houston Astros combined to no-hit the Phillies in Game 4. But it’s better to have the fans on your side than not.

The Phillies once sold out 257 straight games from July 2009 to August 2012. Each game was an event. Citizens Bank Park was akin to a hot new night club.

Many fans thought those days were gone forever.

Thursday’s Game 5 was the last game played at Citizens Bank until April 6, 2023.

No matter how the World Series plays out, the Phillies will benefit in the future from this postseason run.

Just like during the sell-out streak, fans have once again made Citizens Bank Park the place to be.