Must Win: Maybe former Phillies GM Matt Klentak wasn't so bad after all

It’s time for Philadelphia Phillies fans to take a deep breath and do what would have been unthinkable two years ago:

Apologize to Matt Klentak.

I can only imagine the response to that statement.

“Are you crazy,” the average fan would say.

When Klentak was demoted after the 2020 season, most fans said good riddance. He is now a special assistant with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Klentak’s five seasons in charge of the Phillies were considered a flop with no winning records and zero playoff appearances.

But his tenure is worth a second look. The Phillies (65-52) began Thursday in possession of one of the National League’s three wild-card berths, and Klentak’s imprints are all over the team. Let’s take a spin around the diamond.

The Klentak regime selected third baseman Alec Bohm and shortstop Bryce Stott in the first round of the 2018 and 2019 draft, respectively. Bohm is batting .330 since the All-Star break and has improved defensively. Stott had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday.

The duo has had their share of tough times, but they could solidify the left side of the Phillies infield for next five seasons.

Second baseman Jean Segura has a slash line of .282/.336/.425 and an 8.1 Baseball Reference WAR with the Phillies. Klentak acquired Segura in 2018 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners that included shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Carlos Santana. Crawford has a 9.5 Baseball Reference WAR with Seattle. Santana had to be dealt to open up a spot for Rhys Hoskins at first base. This is a deal that benefitted both teams.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto is at the core of the Phillies success. Widely regarded as the game’s best defensive catcher, he’s batting .309 with eight home runs since July 1.

Klentak traded a package of players, most notably catcher Jorge Alfaro and pitcher Sixto Sanchez, to the Miami Marlins for Realmuto in February, 2019.

Alfaro is now a part-time player in San Diego. Sanchez has had arm issues and hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2020 when he made seven starts.

Meanwhile, Realmuto is a three-time All Star with Philadelphia.

And then there’s the free agents. Outfielder Bryce Harper and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler were both signed under Klentak.

Most people give John Middleton, the Phillies managing partner and co-owner, credit for Harper, but the signing still happened under Klentak’s watch.

Signing Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million contract was a risk. He had a history of arm trouble, missing the 2015-16 seasons, and had just thrown a career-high 195 ⅓ innings in 2019. Since arriving in Philadelphia, Wheeler has been one of baseball’s best pitchers with a 29-18 record and a 2.85 ERA. He led the NL in innings pitched (213 1/3 ) last season and is on pace to again top 200 innings this season.

Harper, who won the NL MVP last season, and Wheeler are two of the best free agent signings in club history.

Klentak is also connected to other current Phillies either director or indirectly.

Current president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski traded pitcher Spencer Howard (a second round pick in the 2017 draft) to the Texas Rangers for current starting rotation pitcher Kyle Gibson last season. Outfielder Matt Vierling was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. The Phillies picked Darick Hall in the 14th round of the 2016 draft. Utility infielder Nick Maton was a seventh round pick in 2017. Catching prospects Logan O’Hoppe (a 23rd round selection in the 2018 draft) was just traded for center fielder Brandon Marsh.

Klentak didn’t draft Aaron Nola, but in 2019 he did sign the starting pitcher to a club-friendly, four-year $45 million contract with a $16 million team option for 2023.

Finally, the last first-round pick of the Klentak era was high school pitcher Mick Abel, now one of the organization’s top prospects.

Klentak had more than his fair share of personnel misses, and they were big ones:

Selecting Mickey Moniak with the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft will always define Klentack’s tenure; Drafting Adam Haseley in the 2017 first round was another miss as was signing Scott Kingery to a six-year, $24 million contract before he proved himself in the big leagues.

The Phillies have seen Klentak’s scenario play out before.

Ed Wade ran the team from 1997-2005. Wade acquired Pat Burrell, Brett Myers, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley and Cole Hamels. Wade hired Charlie Manuel as manager, but Wade wasn't around to see those moves pay off. Three years after he was fired, the Phillies won the World Series.

When Klentak and former Phillies team president Andy MacPhail arrived in town, they consistently said the rebuild would take four to seven seasons.

This season is No.7 since Klentak was hired.

Somewhere down the road at a future Phillies Alumni Weekend, Klentak and Wade can get together and commiserate about what might have been.