After the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday, Joel Embiid, still in uniform, met the media and uttered a quote that has been the subject of much debate the past few days.

“Me and James (Harden), we just can't win alone,” Embiid said. “That's why basketball is played five on five.”

Embiid was right.

He can’t win alone. He’s not good enough.

Embiid has failed to get out of the second round of the playoffs with Brett Brown as coach.

He’s failed with Doc Rivers as coach.

He’s failed with Ben Simmons.

He’s failed with Harden.

He’s failed with JJ Redick.

He’s failed with Tyrese Maxey.

The one constant is Embiid.

The Sixers biggest postseason problem has been the inability to score in the fourth quarter of critical games.

Embiid has been at the center of that. The game has changed. The emphasis is on perimeter players who can create shots for themselves and teammates. Embiid is simply not a talented enough passer for the Sixers to play through in the closing minutes.

The proof of this is not in the games the 76ers lost, it’s in a game Philadelphia won.

Veteran forward P.J. Tucker had to nurse Embiid through the 76ers dramatic Game 4 overtime win over the Celtics with a fiery fourth-quarter speech.

Does that mean Philadelphia ends the Embiid era?

No way.

But the fix is not easy. It is complicated by the fact that Harden’s record in elimination or winner-take-all playoff games is abysmal. Harden can propel a team to victory in Game 1 or Game 4, but his history says he can’t win Game 7. He played scared Sunday.

So, the Sixers need another star, who can be the center of the offense in the closing minutes of a critical playoff game.

What do the 76ers have to offer?

The expiring contract of Tobias Harris and anybody on the roster not named Embiid. Yes, even Maxey is not untouchable.

76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey met the media Wednesday afternoon. There was plenty of talk why he fired Rivers on Tuesday and what the team was looking for in a new coach.

“We’re taking a careful process with the coach,” he said. “We do not think it will move quickly. We’re going to look at all the candidates. We have an MVP player. We have a great roster.”

Morey said the 76ers want to bring Harden, who has a player option for next season, back. There was even some talk about how Embiid needs to be more effective in the playoffs.

“That was a big conversation with Joel,” Morey said. “Again led by Joel to his credit. Working through like hey, ‘How I can make sure I still can get to my spots. How can I make sure when they are trying to take this away, I have a counter.’ Things like that.”

But there was no talk that this roster needs another star, a winner.

Forty-one years ago, the 76ers had Julius Erving one of the game’s most accomplished players. They had Hall of Famers in Bobby Jones and Maurice Cheeks.

Just like Embiid and Harden today, those players weren’t good enough to win a championship.

So, Philadelphia traded for Moses Malone, who led Philadelphia to the 1983 title.

It’s time to find another Moses.

Embiid will turn 30 before next season’s playoffs begin.

Time is running out.