Must win: It's not Girardi; It's the Phillies

It’s the classic breakup line: It’s not you. It’s me.

That line also applies to the Phillies and their managers.

It’s not the manager. It’s the Phillies.

The Phillies had a much-needed day off Thursday before beginning a three-game series at home Friday against Millville’s own Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

Philadelphia (22-29) started Thursday 12.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Three times in the past nine days the Phillies have hit dramatic late-inning home runs only to see the other team come back and win.

The No. 1 topic of conversation around the team is should manager Joe Girardi be fired?

The answer is no. Unfortunately, that’s not what many fans want to hear.

Girardi has not been the difference maker many thought he would be when the Phillies hired him after the 2019 season. He has a 132-141 record with Philadelphia.

With the team stuck in a never-ending downward spiral, Phillies fans wistfully recall when the team fired Danny Ozark late in the 1979 season and hired Dallas Green. With his fiery personality, Green motivated a group of star players and Philadelphia won the 1980 World Series.

But that’s not the way baseball works anymore.

No team has made a mid-season managerial change since the St. Louis Cardinals fired Mike Matheny in 2018.

A very real question is how much would firing Girardi change? The answer is not much.

Bryce Harper will still have sore elbow that prevents him from playing the field. With Harper as the designated hitter, the Phillies defense – already an issue when the season began – is much worse.

Second baseman Jean Segura – one of the team’s most consistent hitters – will still be out close to three months with a fractured finger.

Fans don’t want to hear this, but Girardi hasn’t done a bad job.

The Phillies consistently show resiliency. That’s what makes their losses so frustrating. The team often rallies from deficits only to fall frustratingly short in the end.

A media report out of New York said Girardi might be too uptight to manage star players. If that’s the case, how come Harper, the team’s biggest star, is batting .303 with 10 home runs? How come Zack Wheeler, the star of the pitching rotation, was 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in May?

Some fans have said the Phillies don’t look like they’re having fun. They’re losing. They’re supposed to be miserable.

Much has been made of Girardi’s reluctance to pitch relievers three straight days. That’s the norm in baseball today. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz hasn’t pitched three consecutive days this season either.

This season Girardi has made conventional every day moves that have backfired. On Monday, he had closer Corey Knebel pitch the top of the ninth inning of a tied game against the San Francisco Giants. Every other manager would have made the same decision.

It’s not Girardi’s faults that Knebel gave up a home run to Evan Longoria and the Giants eventually won the game.

The problem with the Phillies is the way they are built. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has made multiple changes to the way the organization drafts and develops players. But the results of those changes won’t be seen for three to five years.

In the meantime, the Phillies are trying to slug their way to the playoffs with a flawed roster.

Girardi isn’t perfect. With the team 12.5 games back, he needs to manage with a sense of urgency. The decision to start minor league pitcher Bailey Falter in the first game of last week’s key series against the Mets was absurd. New York won that game and swept Philadelphia.

But firing Girardi now changes nothing.

The time to judge him is at the end of the season when his contract is up. If the Phillies continue to perform like they have so far, he won’t be back.

Since 1985 only two Phillies managers have managed more than 50 games and escaped with a winning record – Larry Bowa (2001-04) was 337-308 and Charlie Manuel (2005-13) was (780-336). Gabe Kapler was 161-163 with the Phillies in 2017-18. Philadelphia fired him. All Kapler did was manage the San Francisco Giants to 107 wins last season.

Except for the late 1970s and mid-2000s, the team has consistently failed to develop a core of young players to build a winning team around. Dombrowski is trying to change that. It takes time.

Meanwhile, the next time you see Girardi in the dugout remember; It’s not the manager. It’s the Phillies.

