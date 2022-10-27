Must win: Fans fall back in love with baseball and a Phillies team that will be remembered forever

PHILADELPHIA - Brandon Marsh took a look around the Phillies clubhouse after being traded from the Los Angeles Angels in August.

“I saw one big family,” the outfielder said.

The Phillies will face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series in Houston at 8:03 p.m. Friday.

Philadelphia has captured the attention of both diehard fans and people who have barely watched a baseball game all season with their underdog playoff run.

There’s the underlying sense amongst fans that these Phillies are a bunch of good guys who like to be around each other and celebrate playoff series wins by whipping beer and champagne around the clubhouse while singing “Dancing on My Own” at the top of their lungs.

“All I know,” Marsh said, “is the Phils love to have fun and the Phils love to fight.”

Yet, a little more than a month ago few, if any, had Phillies fever. Ten seasons without a playoff berth had taken its toll on the fan base. An announced crowd of 17,145 showed up at Citizens Bank Park to watch them beat the Miami Marlins on Sept. 6.

Bridgeton High School baseball coach and long-time Phillies season ticket holder Michael Valella was like many Phillies fans.

“I was one of their biggest doubters,” Valella said. “I never thought they were going to go on a run the way that they did. I even told people if they made the playoffs and got the wild card, they would go out in the first round.”

The Phillies greatest trait all season has been their resiliency. They survived the firing of manager Joe Girardi. They survived star hitter Bryce Harper being out of the lineup for two months with a fractured left thumb.

“I think the biggest thing was how we were able to come together when things were a little bit hectic and crazy,” outfielder Kyle Schwarber said, “and also how we were able to keep the clubhouse calm and welcoming for any new face that came here. We’re building bonds throughout the whole year. The things that we’re doing … it’s special.”

The Phillies grabbed the sixth and final National League spot and then the moments started happening. In their very first playoff game, they scored six runs in the top of the ninth to beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

The moments kept coming. Rhys Hoskins crushed a three-run home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. J.T. Realmuto hit the first ever inside the park home run by a catcher in the playoffs in Game 4 of the NLDS. Schwarber blasted a 488-foot home run into the second deck of Petco Park in San Diego in Game 1 of the NL Championships Series.

It all led to Harper’s two-run home run Sunday, which unleashed “Bedlam at the Bank,” clinched the NLCS and put the Phillies in the World Series for the first time since 2009.

“They really battle,” Valella said. “They play all 27 outs. It’s an underdog story. People had written them off.”

Now, the Phillies are the hottest thing around. Plenty of school kids showed for class dressed in Phillies red and white this week. Tickets for World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia on Monday night are selling for more than $1,000 on the secondary market.

“We have great fans, passionate fans,” manager Rob Thomson said. “They’ve fallen back in love with this ballclub, and I love that.”

Before the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins to win the hockey Stanley Cup in 1974, Flyers coach Fred Shero wrote the phrase "Win today and we walk together forever" on a blackboard before the decisive game

Nearly 50 years later, that saying is as true as ever.

These Phillies will be linked together because of what they’ve done to get to the World Series. They will be known as the team that created a new generation of Phillies fans and once again made Philadelphia and its surrounding communities a "baseball town."

But there’s no time to think about legacies now. The Phillies are four wins away from the third World Series title in franchise history.

“That really hasn’t sunk in,” Marsh said of the team’s legacy. “That’s going to sink in after this next series when I sit down on the couch in the offseason and rethink the year. It will kick in, and I’ll be like, ‘Dang, those are going to be my brothers for life.’ I’m going to remember this group for as long as I live.”