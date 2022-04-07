Must win: Expanded playoffs, $627 million in free agents and a deGrom injury must add up to playoffs for Phillies

Ryan Howard faced a 2-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Phillies down 1-0 in Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series.

The left-handed power hitter Howard pounded a breaking ball into the ground toward second base for the third out. The first baseman left the batter's box, stumbled, took a few steps and then collapsed halfway to first base with torn Achilles tendon.

In many ways, the Phillies have never recovered that night.

That defeat ended one of the best eras in Phillies baseball – a five-year stretch that began in 2007 and produced five straight division titles, two World Series appearances and a World Series title.

Since then, the Phillies have gone 10 years without making he playoffs. Only the Seattle Mariners, who last made the postseason 2002, have a longer current postseason drought.

The Phillies have tried to travel several roads to the postseason since 2011.

They tried to patch it together from 2012-2015 in hopes that players such as Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Cole Hamels could regain the form that made them so good from 2007-11. That strategy produced a .500 record in 2012, losing seasons in 2013 and 2014, and the team hitting bottom with 63 wins in 2015.

From 2016-2020, Philadelphia attempted a classic rebuild - lose games and get high draft picks - under a front office led by general manager Matt Klentak and team president Andy MacPhail. The best that regime did was an 81-81 record in 2019.

The Phillies then turned to proven winners.

Joe Girardi, who managed the New York Yankees to a 2009 World Series win over the Phillies, took over as the manager 2020. Dave Dombrowski, who built World Series winners with the Florida Marlins in 1997 and the Boston Red Sox in 2018, became president of baseball operations before the 2021 season.

In 2020 and 2021, the Phillies came close but eventually missed the playoffs. The miss in 2020 was especially frustrating because the Phillies dropped seven of their last eight games. With the field expanded to eight NL teams in that COVID-19-shortened season, just one more win would have put the Phillies in the playoffs.

That brings us to this season, which begins at 3:07 p.m. Friday when the Phillies host the Oakland A’s at Citizens Bank Park.

Simply put, the Phillies almost have no choice at all but to make the postseason in 2022.

The question is will they?

Here’s what’s in Philadelphia’s favor.

First, six teams in each the league – the three division winners and the next three teams with the best record – will make the postseason. Just a note, if this format was in effect last season, Philadelphia still would have missed the playoffs by a game.

Second, the off-season free agent signings of sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos give the Phillies one of baseball’s best lineups. Schwarber and Castellanos join a roster that already features past high-price free agent signings in outfielder Bryce Harper and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

The Phillies signed Schwarber, Castellanos, Harper and Wheeler to contracts worth a total of $627 million. That has to buy at least one playoff spot? Right?

The Phillies are also getting a break in the National League East. The New York Mets appeared to be putting together a formidable pitching rotation when they added free agent Max Scherzer to a staff that already included Jacob deGrom. But deGrom is currently out with a shoulder injury and the speculation in New York is that he might not pitch at all this season.

With an expanded playoff field, their free agent signings and the deGrom injury, a postseason spot is their for the taking. The Phillies need to grab it.

If they don’t, who knows what the ramifications will be. One person who will probably be impacted is Girardi, who begins this season in the final year of his three-year contract because the Phillies have yet to pick up his club option for 2023.

Looking back, it's understandable that the 2011 Game 5 loss and Howard's injury ended that era of Phillies baseball.

However, it’s been unacceptable that it began 10-years of playoff futility.

