Baseball is on the clock this season.

So far, the results have been glorious.

The pitch clock has made for faster and more enjoyable games. On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 15-3 in a game that lasted two hours, 29 minutes. Let that sink in — 2:29. That’s the time of a 1-0 or 2-1 game, let alone a contest where 18 runs were scored.

Of the Phillies’ first 11 games, nine were played in less than three hours. In 2022, just three of their first 11 games were played in less than three hours.

Now, not everybody likes the pitch clock.

“I don’t think you ever get used to it,” Phillies starter Zack Wheeler said after he pitched the Phillies home opener last Friday.

The pitch clock rules are simple.

Pitchers have 15 seconds to throw the ball with nobody on base and 20 seconds to throw with a runner on base.

Batters must be attentive and ready to hit with eight seconds left on the clock.

Pitchers are limited to two disengagements (pickoff attempts or step-offs) per plate appearance. Batters get one timeout per at-bat.

Where the clock is really noticeable is with runners on base.

In the past, pitchers, such as Phillies starter Aaron Nola, would slow the game to a crawl when a runner reached. The pitcher would step off the rubber, throw consistently to first baseball or just hold the ball on the mound.

Those options are gone. Pitchers are scrambling to find ways to slow the game down.

“There are a lot of balls being thrown out (by the pitcher) to kill some time and slow the game down a little bit,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “I think it does speed up certain guys a little bit because you have to get the ball on its way. You have to go through your thought process and your checkdowns in between pitches.

A byproduct of the clock is that big offensive innings can happen in a hurry.

Baseball teams go on runs almost like basketball teams.

The Phillies led Miami 1-0 with two outs in the third inning against reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.

Bryson Stott then singled and stole second.

He scored on Trea Turner’s bloop single. Kyle Schwarber walked. Nick Castellanos hit an RBI double. Alec Bohm hit a two-run double. Brandon Marsh hit an RBI double.

The whole sequence took 22 pitches, or about seven minutes.

That stretch was the equivalent of basketball steal, layup, turnover and back-to-back 3-pointers.

All that’s missing is the voice of ESPN basketball announcer Dick Vitale shouting “Get a T.O. baby!”

In fact, that’s one improvement baseball can make to the new speed-up rules.

Each team’s pitching staff should be given three 30-second timeouts to use any time during a nine-inning game. One additional timeout could be added if the game goes to extra innings. The manager or pitching coach would not be allowed to visit the mound during the timeout, but players on the field could chat with the pitcher.

This might add a few minutes to the game. It will be worth it.

Imagine fans in packed Citizens Bank Park howling as the opposing pitcher calls timeout.

It adds strategy to the game.

Should a team use a timeout in the early innings or save it for later innings?

What will the debate be like the next day if a team begins the ninth inning with no timeouts and blows a lead?

What will the debate be like if a team doesn’t use a time out to try to slow down a big inning?

Television should like it. It’s a chance to shoehorn a 30-second in-game commercial.

The timeout will also give fans a chance to catch their breath. A fan can miss one or two complete innings with a trip to the concession stands now.

So be forewarned if you’re planning to attend a future big league game. Arrive early. That’s the time for souvenirs and hot dogs. Baseball is on the clock. Once the first pitch is thrown, time is of the essence.