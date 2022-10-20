Must win: An exhilarating and disturbing visit to California

San Diego - California is an exhilarating place to visit.

The Golden State can also be disturbing.

Each morning in California I ask one question: Do they let normal, every-day working folks live here?

Mountains, beaches, blue skies, and palm trees; The climate and scenery seem too good to be true.

I drove up over a hill in the Ocean Heights section of San Diego on Wednesday morning and out of nowhere was the Pacific Ocean - breathtaking.

Weather is perfect for baseball and just about everything else.

The Philadelphia Phillies split the first two games of the National League Championship Series this week in San Diego. The Santa Ana winds blew for Game 2 Wednesday bringing temperatures in the low 90s and brilliant blue skies. The series continues at 7:35 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Petco Park, the Padres home, opened in 2004, the same year as Citizens Bank.

The San Diego fans love their Padres. They waved yellow rally towels over their heads during the game. They chanted the name of Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim when he stepped to the plate. The ballpark sometimes has an 80s or 90s vibe when it comes to music. For every present-day song played, there’s a blast from the past. Van Halen and Billy Squier made the playlist for the first two games.

Like all modern-day arenas and stadiums, Petco Park is more than just about what happens on the field.

The ballpark is filled with bars and concession stands. The choices are a little different than Citizens Bank. At Petco, one can dine on Negihama Sushi, have a Friar Frank, or order Jack in the Box (the fast-food chain was founded in San Diego in 1951).

Fans can also visit The Loft Bar in the Western Metal Supply Co. building down the left field line. That building, a historical landmark constructed in 1909, was incorporated into the construction of stadium.

While Citizens Bank has Ashburn Alley beyond the outfield walls. Petco Park has Gallagher Square, where fans can buy lawn passes to sit on a grassy hill and watch the game like they’re at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. There’s a concert stage in the square where bands and DJs entertained fans before the first two games.

Sounds perfect - it’s not.

Petco Park is located in the downtown section of San Diego. It is an eye-opening experience - and not in a good way - to drive off the freeway and navigate the city streets to the stadium.

There are multiple homeless encampments with hundreds of people within a few blocks of Petco.

It’s startling. It would be if as if a tent village was on Pattison Avenue in Philadelphia within site of the sports complex.

This is not meant to single out San Diego. Homelessness, in large part due to the weather, is a much more visible issue on the West than East Coast.

Truth is homelessness is everywhere, even in our South Jersey communities. Maybe Northeast cities and towns do a better job of hiding the problem?

Judging by television ads, homelessness is a prominent issue in California politics.

The answers to the problem can be debated, but what cannot be questioned after driving and walking the streets around Petco Park is that as a society we have to have an honest discussion and take steps to tackle this issue.

The current situation is just sad and should be unacceptable to us all.

In California, the view of the Pacific Ocean is inspiring.

For different reasons, the view of the streets around Petco Park should do the same.